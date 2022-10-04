Read full article on original website
Higuaín scores 2 goals to help Miami clinch playoff spot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored two goals in his first match since announcing he will retire after the season, and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night. Higuaín gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute and his penalty kick in the 52nd made it 3-0. The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 16 league goals this season, including 14 in his last 16 matches, and 29 goals in 66 games with Miami. Miami (14-13-6) also got goals from Ariel Lassiter and Leonardo Campana.
Charlotte FC rally for tie vs. Crew but miss playoffs
Andre Shinyashiki scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for a 2-2 tie against visiting Columbus on Wednesday, but
Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub fired by Portland Thorns, Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer report
Gavin Wilkinson, longtime general manager and president of soccer for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and longtime president of business Mike Golub were fired Wednesday, two days after the U.S. Soccer Federation revealed damaging details of a yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League.
