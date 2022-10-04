Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
News On 6
City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter
The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
News On 6
Edmond Public Schools Launches New Campaign To Address Bus Driver Shortage
A metro school district is in desperate need of bus drivers and they’re even willing to pay for training. Edmond Public Schools said they are down 16 drivers; the short staffing has administrators picking up routes. The district is now counting on a campaign to bring in more workers.
News On 6
Red River...Really? A Look At 7 Odd Meetings Between Oklahoma And Texas
College football is one of a kind. If you’ve watched a Big Ten football game in recent years, it is possible you have seen an ad that touts Rutgers University as the “Birthplace of College Football.” It reads like a joke because when is the last time most of us have pondered Rutgers football? 2006? Maybe now, for the first time ever?
News On 6
New Retail, Affordable Housing Developments Coming To OKC
Oklahoma City councilmembers have just approved three new large-scale developments. Mayor David Holt said they will bring more affordable housing options and business to the city. Project No. 1 is a concept called “The Nova.” City councilmembers approved plans to redevelop some of the buildings in Automobile Alley.
News On 6
3 Sooner Takeaways: Oklahoma Suffers Historic Embarrassment In 49-0 Loss To Texas
If you’re a Sooner fan, watching the 118th edition of Oklahoma-Texas may have aged you 118 years in three hours. I highly don’t recommend aging that much so soon if you have a skincare routine. Consult a dermatologist for further advice. There was a television reporter who sat...
News On 6
OKCFD Releases New Video Of NW OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters have released a new video of a house fire that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm, according to...
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Tigers Host Westmoore Jaguars
At Broken Arrow, the Tigers and Westmoore Jaguars. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Authorities Investigating SW OKC Apartment Fire As Arson
Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that broke out Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City as arson. The fire started at the Brookwood Apartments near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said there were people evacuated, and one person was trapped inside. Firefighters said they were able...
News On 6
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
News On 6
No Injuries Reported In Head-On Crash In NW OKC
No injuries have been reported in a head-on crash that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said this happened near West Britton Road and North Council Road. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, police said.
News On 6
Jenks Trojans Take On Norman North Timberwolves
The final stop on the roundup is the Jenks Trojans taking on Norman North. In the 2nd quarter, Jenks' Jordan Schelling through a crowd in the middle, turns on the jets and touches down. The Timberwolves, Kamden Sixkiller with a beautiful throw. Cason Cabbiness made a big gain. The final,...
News On 6
Child Hit By Car, Taken To Hospital In SW Oklahoma City
A child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon. It happened near Southwest 25th and Western. Oklahoma City Police say the child is expected to be okay but the driver was driving without a license.
News On 6
Construction Nearly Complete At Busy Edmond Intersection
Construction that is improving a busy metro intersection is nearly complete. If you've driven around 2nd and Bryant in Edmond, you know the headache of the construction. News 9's Deanne Stein was there at 6 p.m. with the good news.
News On 6
Police Identify Woman Found Dead At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the city on Friday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Brianne Torres. Officers said they responded to a shooting at an apartment near North...
News On 6
Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro
The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th Street and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace, according to firefighters. The fire spread throughout...
News On 6
1 Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Cow On Highway 39
A man was injured after crashing into a cow with his motorcycle on Highway 39 near Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist, Jesse Foster, 32, was heading westbound on OK-39 when a cow crossed into the path.
