Emily Hickman Joins Stone Pigman
NEW ORLEANS – Emily Hickmann has joined the New Orleans office of Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann. The firm’s newest associate graduated cum laude from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law School, where she received her Juris Doctorate in comparative law. She also earned an undergraduate degree in marketing from LSU.
Four Seasons Hotel Goes ‘Positively Pink’ for October
NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is set to “Go Pink” in October to support breast cancer survivors and those fighting the disease and bring awareness to the cause. The hotel’s rooftop beacon will shine bright pink throughout the month, and proceeds from drinks specials in the Chandelier Bar, Miss River, and Chemin à la Mer will be donated to Ochsner Health’s Breast Surgery Recovery Fund.
Metro Service Group Files for Chapter 11 Protection
NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 6, attorneys for Metro Service Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in federal court in New Orleans. The beleaguered trash hauler serves approximately 73,000 homes in Lakeview, New Orleans East, the Lower 9th Ward and Gentilly. The company said multiple grievances with the...
City Council Commits $1M to Upper 9th Ward Stadium
NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 6, New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced that the Council will direct $1M to the Orleans Parish School Board to help fund a permanent football field and community complex in the Upper 9th Ward. The 9th Ward Stadium will be anchored at George Washington Carver High School but will be open for use to all public high schools and middle schools and available for NORD use as well.
VILLAGEx 2023 Now Accepting Applications
NEW ORLEANS — Applications are now open for VILLAGEx 2023, the Idea Village’s advanced accelerator program for companies based in the greater New Orleans or Gulf Coast regions who are “ready to turn their seed or series A startup into a high-growth, scalable venture.” From January through May 2023, selected companies will move through an intensive, mentor-driven accelerator model as they connect to the tools and resources needed to scale rapidly.
T. Parker Host Unveils Avondale Global Gateway
AVONDALE, La. – T. Parker Host announced the grand opening of the former Avondale Shipyards as Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub for intermodal commerce. “I am proud to be part of the Host team that took on the herculean task of transforming the former shipyard upon our acquisition in 2018,” said Adam Anderson, the company’s CEO, in a press release. “We have taken a site with great bones and repurposed it into a working, world-class multi-modal terminal with fully operating docks, working buildings and rail access at the site for the first time in half a century. Renaming the site to Avondale Global Gateway better represents what Avondale is now and will become as we continue our efforts.”
