Abilene, KS

City Commission gathers for first October meeting

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Ryan Evans, right, and Karlo Meave, left, of SunSmart Technologies gave a presentation about the cost-effectiveness of solar panels and the finances of the city installing panels to cover all the energy costs of their buildings. Ed Boice

The Abilene City Commission met for a study session yesterday. The agenda contained four items.

To start the session, Ryan Evans and Karlo Meave of SunSmart Technologies, gave a presentation on the recent developments in solar power technology and shared information on how the city can gain incentives from the federal Reduction Act by using solar power. As Meave gave a similar presentation last year to the commission, the newest iteration of their presentation contained updated numbers from what Meave shared last year. Particularly encouraged by Trevor Witt, city commissioner, city staff will look more into the information Evans and Meave brought.

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
