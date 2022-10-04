Read full article on original website
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Texas Executes Inmate Who Won Prayer Rule Legal Battle
UPDATE: Texas executed the inmate who won a legal battle to have his pastor beside him in the death chamber, despite the efforts of the Nueces County District Attorney who tried to stop it. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said 38-year-old John Ramirez died by lethal injection in Hunstville...
Texas Rangers Investigating Death of National Guard Member at Southern Border
(WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Military Department confirmed on Tuesday that a Texas National Guard member assigned to Operation Lone Star at the Southern border died in Eagle Pass. “We are deeply saddened to have lost one of our own today. We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said...
