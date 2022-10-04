Read full article on original website
Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Responds To The Idea Of Shuri Taking On The Mantle In Wakanda Forever
Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the idea of Shuri taking on the mantle of the titular hero.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch It Here.
On November 11th we will show them who we are. Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Is Shuri The Next Black Panther? Watch The Full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer And Take A Guess
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta says he had to learn how to swim to play underwater king Namor
The upcoming movie will be Huerta's first appearance as royal mutant Namor. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was asked if he could swim.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
epicstream.com
Black Panther Director Reveals Wanting to Quit Filmmaking Following Chadwick Boseman's Death
Chadwick Boseman's untimely passing left a massive void not only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but in the entertainment industry as a whole that will never be filled. Despite that, as the old saying goes, the show must go on and Marvel Studios will continue T'Challa's legacy in the billion-dollar franchise in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Marvel Studios Releases Second Trailer For "Wakanda Forever"
Marvel Studios releases the second trailer for the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever” alongside tickets going on sale and Ryan Coogler breaks it all down. We have little less than a month to go for the release of the sequel to Marvel’s 2018 “Black Panther.” The movie’s release is a bittersweet moment following the passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Feige and Marvel, and Ryan Coogler have promised to epically pay tribute to the actor in the second installment.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
‘No Way Home’ Star Tony Revolori: Did a Non-White Actor ‘Even Have the Chance’ to Play Spider-Man?
Before Miles Morales made his big screen debut in the animated “Into the Spider-Verse,” live-action actor Tony Revolori auditioned to be Spider-Man in 2017 franchise reboot “Homecoming.” Tom Holland ultimately was cast in the lead role, with Revolori playing high school bully Flash. Yet “The Grand Budapest Hotel” alum revealed that he is skeptical a non-white actor was ever seriously considered in the first place. “It seems to commonly occur that we go into a part like this where you want it so badly, you’re willing to do more than anyone else,” Revolori told Insider. “But it becomes a tough thing when...
3 Important Marvel Reveals Included In The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer
Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks like an epic continuation of the story of the African nation... and an expansion of the MCU in important ways.
Watch: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer mourns T'Challa, introduces new hero
Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will open in theaters in November following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.
ComicBook
Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever
This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
Ryan Coogler Reveals He Almost Quit After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Ryan Coogler is opening up about just how hard it was to continue with his career following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed that after Boseman’s death in August 2020, he didn’t know if he could continue making movies–not just the Black Panther films they worked on together.
