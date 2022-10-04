ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

kjluradio.com

Bus driver cited in Cole County crash that injured 14 pleads not guilty to charges

A Boonville man appears in court on charges related to a Cole County bus crash that injured more than a dozen people. Authorities say Thomas Babbitt fell asleep while driving a tour bus on Highway 54 near Eugene in July. The bus ran off the side of the road and hit a structure before ending up in a field. As a result of the crash, 14 passengers were hospitalized with minor and moderate injuries.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach makes Alford plea in Camdenton arson case

An Osage Beach man is sentenced for setting a Camdenton house on fire last year. Mack Teegarden entered an Alford guilty plea on Wednesday to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree arson. He was sentenced to five years on each count. It was in September of...
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

kjluradio.com

kjluradio.com

kjluradio.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover

Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Death Of Hope Arnold

(KTTS News) — The Laclede County prosecutor has filed charges in the suspicious death of a woman along Route 66. Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, from Camdenton is charged with leaving the scene of a crash in the death of Hope Arnold. Arnold had been released from prison on September...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County

A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Preliminary outside investigation finds no foul play in Audrain County inmate's death

An independent investigation finds no wrongdoing in the recent death of an inmate at the Audrain County Jail. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying it had been asked to conduct an investigation into the death, which was reported on the evening of September 22. Sheriff John Wheeler says two of his investigators found no foul play involved after reviewing video and speaking with witnesses.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash

A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
LINN CREEK, MO
KRMS Radio

Man From Tunas Faces Charges For Possible Marijuana Grow Yard

A man from Tunas is facing charges after an officer finds pot plants growing in his yard. A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after answering a call about a home on Post Oak Road. 38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance...
TUNAS, MO

