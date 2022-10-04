Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Bus driver cited in Cole County crash that injured 14 pleads not guilty to charges
A Boonville man appears in court on charges related to a Cole County bus crash that injured more than a dozen people. Authorities say Thomas Babbitt fell asleep while driving a tour bus on Highway 54 near Eugene in July. The bus ran off the side of the road and hit a structure before ending up in a field. As a result of the crash, 14 passengers were hospitalized with minor and moderate injuries.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach makes Alford plea in Camdenton arson case
An Osage Beach man is sentenced for setting a Camdenton house on fire last year. Mack Teegarden entered an Alford guilty plea on Wednesday to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree arson. He was sentenced to five years on each count. It was in September of...
kjluradio.com
Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week
Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder-suicide at Eldon funeral home
A St. Louis-area man who attempted a murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home is found guilty. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’ll be sentenced January 13, 2023. The incident happened in April...
kjluradio.com
Portland man seriously injured during head-on crash with tractor
A Callaway County man suffers serious injuries when he drives into the path of an oncoming combine. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joseph DeBrodie, 79, of Portland, was driving on Highway 94 near Steedman, crossing the Auxvasse Creek bridge, just before noon Wednesday, when he crossed the centerline and struck the tractor head on.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man sentenced for scaring Amish children with a gun
A Boone County man who caused alarm at an Audrain County Amish school is sentenced. Charles Schnepp, of Centralia, pleaded guilty late last month to one count of making a peace disturbance. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation. Schnepp had originally been charged with making a terrorist threat, harassment, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane
First responders in Boone County blocked off a northeast Columbia road on Tuesday night. The post Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravios Mills man could face charges following a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County late Sunday night. The crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 5 near Wildwood Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Lee R. Loman rolled over The post Troopers arrest driver following Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for person of interest in assault case
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in an assault case. Desante White is described as a black man with long dreads. He was last seeing wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. You can see a picture of him on KJLUradio.com.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Death Of Hope Arnold
(KTTS News) — The Laclede County prosecutor has filed charges in the suspicious death of a woman along Route 66. Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, from Camdenton is charged with leaving the scene of a crash in the death of Hope Arnold. Arnold had been released from prison on September...
northwestmoinfo.com
Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
kjluradio.com
Preliminary outside investigation finds no foul play in Audrain County inmate's death
An independent investigation finds no wrongdoing in the recent death of an inmate at the Audrain County Jail. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying it had been asked to conduct an investigation into the death, which was reported on the evening of September 22. Sheriff John Wheeler says two of his investigators found no foul play involved after reviewing video and speaking with witnesses.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash
A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
kjluradio.com
Columbia murder suspects appear in court, one denied bond, other pleads not guilty
One of the two men charged in a fatal Columbia shooting is denied bond while the other pleads not guilty. Columbia Police responded to a shots-fired call at the Mosers Grocery Store on North Keene Street in August. When officers arrived, they found Shavez Waage, 22, of Columbia, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
KRMS Radio
Man From Tunas Faces Charges For Possible Marijuana Grow Yard
A man from Tunas is facing charges after an officer finds pot plants growing in his yard. A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after answering a call about a home on Post Oak Road. 38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance...
