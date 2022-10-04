Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO