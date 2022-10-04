ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9zmt_0iLVkG7D00
Kelly Osbourne Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans.

“I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”

Kelly added that her son will be the 73-year-old rocker and wife Sharon Osbourne‘s first grandson — brother Jack Osbourne shares daughters Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4 with ex-wife Lisa Stelly and welcomed daughter Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart in July — so Ozzy is “planning all these things” for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NSQi_0iLVkG7D00
Kelly Osbourne Courtesy of Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

“I’m really, really excited,” the “Shut Up” singer continued. “And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey.”

Explaining that Wilson, 45, has been on tour with his band, Slipknot, for much of her pregnancy, Kelly added that she has been celebrating all of her major pregnancy milestones with her father. “He’s been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing,” she gushed. “I’ll walk into the room, and he’ll go, ‘Wow, you’re big.’ and I’m like, ‘Thanks, Dad.'”

Kelly announced in May that she is expecting her first child. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” the Masked Singer alum wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a selfie showing off her sonogram. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

In a second post, the There Is No F*cking Secret author reflected on becoming a mother amid her sobriety journey.

“What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face,” Kelly wrote. “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlTih_0iLVkG7D00
Sid Wilson Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Three months later, Ozzy shared his excitement for his new grandchild while speaking with ET at San Diego Comic Con. “Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” the Black Sabbath frontman said at the time. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy [her child] is a microphone!”

Kelly has previously spoken about her desire to become a mother, revealing during a June 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk that she often reflects on how her struggles with addiction affected her journey to motherhood. “I feel very behind. As a woman I would have loved to be married and have children by now,” the England native said. “My brother has three daughters, and I would have loved to have a few kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet.”

She continued: “And I would have been no kind of mother at all because I was that crazy addict who was like, ‘Oh I will just stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.'”

Comments / 71

Manic Annie
2d ago

I love to hear good things about her, and any other member of this family!! ❤️ I'm looking forward to 'Crazy Grampa' 🤪 shenanigans....

Reply
26
Lisa
2d ago

you did things at your own pace and became a momma when you were ready sister! So happy you have the mum and dad you do! I grew up hearing my parents playing your dad through out our home growing up. Your dad's song, Ghost Behind My Eyes", I still play regularly for my mom. She passed in Aug. 2018. Your family has my blessings for a healthy, happy pregnancy and long life shared between you, your child and your parents. 💙 🙌.

Reply
12
Nylda Rosario
2d ago

Congratulations! Many Blessings to you on your beautiful journey. You're going to be an amazing and loving mommy.. ❤️

Reply
22
Related
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Sid Wilson
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Fashion Police
People

Wilmer Valderrama Says He 'Can't Leave the House' Without Hearing Daughter Nakano Say 'I Love You'

Wilmer Valderrama shares daughter Nakano Oceana with fiancé Amanda Pachecho Wilmer Valderrama can't get enough of his baby girl. During a recent interview with PEOPLE discussing his campaign with Purina Dog Chow, the NCIS star shared the latest milestones of his 19-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.  "It's been incredible," Valderrama, 42, said of his experiences being a dad before adding that his baby girl is "so much more active" now that she's a toddler. "She mumbles, 'I love you,' now," the proud dad shared. "Literally,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy