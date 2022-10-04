ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB2Ge_0iLVk88e00

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL .

RELATED:

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

“We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family. I believe that this news excites our little [Charles]. It is always such a joy to have a little brother or sister,” the Hereditary Grand Duke said. “For us too, it is an enormous bliss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EJfi_0iLVk88e00 Maison du Grand-Duc, Luxembourg/Marion Dessard
The Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child

Stéphanie added, “We have known about the baby for a few weeks now, so it’s not really a big surprise for us. [Charles] is especially overjoyed. He has been saying, ‘Mummy, baby!’ for a few weeks now. It’s adorable.”

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Sept. 29 that Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie are expecting their second child . “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their second child,” the Marshal of the Court said (translated to English) in a release. “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of the two families join in this great happiness.”

The royal baby is due in April 2023. Guillaume and Stéphanie, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this month, became parents in 2020 with the birth of Prince Charles. Months after the arrival of their first child, the couple expressed to RTL “﻿their desire to eventually grow their family,” but at the time “said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”

Comments / 90

Woman
2d ago

I forgot...Prince Charles as we known him for 70+ years is now King Charles.... so this is someone else.

Reply
24
jamie rinehart
23h ago

OMG, Whos really gives TWO tootsie rolls about this!? Sickness in senseless worship of people who claim they are "better than" YOU. Nonsense.

Reply(1)
12
Darkest Star
1d ago

Misleading information. Not the former Prince Charles, now King Charles.

Reply(4)
11
Related
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess#Rtl#Queens#Grand Duchess#The Hereditary Grand Duke#Court
HollywoodLife

King Charles & Prince Of Wales William & Kate Pose In 1st Official Portrait After Queen’s Death

The Royal family is wasting no time in getting their new duties taken care of following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, posed with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first official portrait to mark the start of the new monarch’s reign, which Buckingham Palace debuted on Saturday (October 1). In the photo, the four royals are all dressed to impress in black, as they stand next to each other in a stately room, flashing wide smiles and appearing quite happy.
CELEBRITIES
Reader's Digest

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy