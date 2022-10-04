ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalkinemedia.com

How far has Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) progressed on WA gold-focused strategy?

Platina Resources continues to implement its newly developed strategy to boost its gold exploration footprint in Western Australia. The company is awaiting results from drilling programs across its gold portfolio. Platina entered a conditional deal to acquire Sangold Resources and gain access to the Brimstone, Beete, and Binti Binti gold...


A look at four penny stocks on the move this year

In FY22, Lindian Resources accomplished 100% acquisition of the Kangankunde Project. The major pursuits of Tyranna Resources during FY22 were project development and mineral exploration. In FY22, Resource Mining Corporation completed the Wowo Gap Project divestment and started maiden drilling at the Kabulanywele Nickel Project. Penny stocks are very low-priced...


Kalkine : Which ASX financial and telecommunications shares are creating a buzz on Friday?

In today's show, we cover: GQG Partners (ASX:GQG), Telstra (ASX:TLS), Seven Group (ASX:SVW) and Boral (ASX:BLD). The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 42.20 points or 0.62 per cent. Over the last five days, the #index has gained 4.65 per cent, but is down 8.99 per cent for the previous year. The #Volatility Index A-VIX is lower today, dropping 0.10 points or 0.54 per cent. The index has lost 9.60 per cent over the last five days. Meanwhile, the ASX All Ordinaries index is also #trading lower today, dropping 43.20 points or 0.61 per cent. In the previous five days, the index has gained 4.67 per cent, but is down 10.14 per cent for the last year. All 11 #sectors are #higher over the previous week, along with the #S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, #Consumer Staples is today's #best performing #sector.


Allkem (ASX:AKE) secures project financing facility from IFC

Allkem has signed a non-binding term sheet with International Finance Corporation (IFC) for its Sal de Vida project. Sal de Vida is Allkem’s wholly owned project in Argentina. IFC has proposed a project financing of US$200 million. Lithium explorer Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) announced that it has signed a non-binding...


Imugene’s (ASX:IMU) HERIZON study results to feature at ESMO Asia Congress

Imugene Limited will be giving an oral presentation of an abstract about the overall survival results from its HER-Vaxx HERIZON study at the ESMO Asia Congress 2022. Principal investigator Marina Maglakelidze will present the abstract during a session on gastrointestinal tumours on 4 December 2022, 1:40pm (SGT) Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU),...


Telstra (ASX:TLS) and NBN Co agreements proceed further

ACCC has granted authorisation to amendments to Telstra and NBN agreements on 15 September 2022. The authorisation has come into effect today (7 October 2022). The amendment to the agreement allows the extension of protection to Telstra’s related entities. Telecommunication services provider, Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) on Friday (7...


What’s new with these three ASX-listed nickel stocks

Nickel is shaping up to be a vital metal in the age of technology. It is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. Nickel is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. It is silver, white in hue with a golden tint and a dazzling basis. Because it is corrosion-resistant, nickel is used to safeguard other metals by plating them. However, it is mostly utilised in creating alloys like stainless steel.


What is weighing on Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares today?

Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.15 apiece, down 0.65% today at 12.36 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.75% down at 16,079.40 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading in the red on Friday despite no price-sensitive update released...


ASX 200 closes lower; A-REIT & IT lead losses, energy gains

The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (7 October), losing 0.80% to end at 6,762.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4.46%, but is down 9.16% for the last year to date. A-REIT was the biggest loser, closing 2.01% lower followed by IT sector which...


Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR) unfit to hold casino licence in Queensland

A report by Robert Gotterson finds The Star Group unfit for holding casino license in Queensland. The Star might have to pay AU$50 million in penalties to the Queensland government. The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) mentioned in an announcement released on 6 October 2022 said that the Queensland Government...


Kalkine: How did ASX consumer stocks perform in September?

In this video, we will look the share price performance of the 3 ASX 50 consumer stocks in September. We cover Wesfarmers (ASX:WES), Coles Group (ASX:COL) and Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW). Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.


Why are Galileo Mining (ASX:GAL) shares trading in red today?

Galileo's shares were trading 16.21% down at AU$1.22 per share on ASX today at 4.12 AEDT today (7 October 2022) The fall in the share price of Galileo might be because of the overall materials index. ASX 200 Materials index was 1.17% down at 16,012.10 points today at 4.17 PM...


Resource sales in Western Australia bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

As per Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, oil and gas industry has been the backbone for resource sales in Western Australia. Petroleum sales improved by 22% and bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, recording a sale worth AU$231 billion. In a recent Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22, it was revealed that...


GR Engineering (ASX:GNG) shares update on Thunderbird project

GR Engineering is expected to commence work at the Thunderbird Minerals Sands Project shortly. Under the contract, GR Engineering would undertake commissioning, designing, procurement, engineering and construction of the concentrate upgrade plant, concentrator plant and associated facilities and services. The sum of the contract is AU$179.5 million. Process engineering contracting...


ASX 200 falls at open; Iluka, Coronado dip 3%

Australian share market opened in the red on the last day of the week. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.40 points, or 0.18%, to 6,805.10. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.11%. Australian share market opened in the red on the last day...


GQG’s (ASX:GQG) FUM falls in September; what’s the reason?

GQG has reported a fall of US$8.2 billion in the month of September. FUM in the given month stand at US$79.2 billion, falling from US$87.4 billion in August. Quarterly inflow of GQG is US$0.8 billion. Australian investment management company, GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) on Friday (7 October 2022) shared an...
