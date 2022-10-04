Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Lunch and Learn webinar to teach on securing construction bids
The University of Wyoming reports that small-business owners starting their own construction company or branching into larger jobs in Wyoming can learn how to secure construction bid contracts during a “Lunch and Learn” webinar hosted by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Resident Among 3 Finalists For AARP Wyoming Award
A Sheridan man has been nominated as one of Wyoming’s top volunteers that are older than 50. Wayne Schatz of Sheridan is one of three nominees for the AARP Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service, which is the organization’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan YMCA: not just another job
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday told listeners about a job opportunity open in the Y’s weight room. According to Cassiday, many may initially believe working in the weight room only consists of picking up weights, cleaning machines and...
Sheridan Media
Annexations Coming for Buffalo
Buffalo will be growing in the next few weeks if annexations are submitted and approved by the planning commission and the city council. City Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the council this week, said an annexation application from the Big Horn Co Op is expected to come before the planning commission this month.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Nominated as a Woman of Influence
Liz Cassiday, Executive Director at the Sheridan YMCA, is one of the nominees for the Wyoming Business Report 2022 Women of Influence in the non-profit category. The Wyoming Business Report will announce the 2022 Women of Influence Honorees via a live event luncheon in Cheyenne, WY at the LCCC ANB Leadership Center, on Thursday, October 13.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 6 2022
Another week, another 3 wins on the road for the Sheridan County High School Football Teams. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 14th at Natrona at 6pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 14th at Big Horn at 2pm. Big Horn’s next game...
Sheridan Media
WANTED: Sheridan storytellers
WYO Play and the WYO Theater will join with organizations and groups in 40 different states and countries for an evening of storytelling on Saturday, Nov. 19. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler told listeners the event was brought to their attention by one of the theater’s patrons.
Sheridan Media
Fill The Bus
The second annual “Fill the Bus” campaign for The Food Group was another huge success, beating the results from last year when groceries were a little more affordable. Executive Director of the Food Group, Keri McMeans said that shoppers at Albertson’s and Ridley’s donated about 3,000 pounds of food this year. She said that included some expensive items like trail mix, beef jerky and dried fruit and nuts that are in high demand for the teen pantry’s the Food Group puts together.
Sheridan, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sheridan Media
Torres Sentenced to Prison
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan County teenager who pleaded guilty to murder this summer. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing in District Court on August 16, 16-year-old Christian Torres, pursuant to terms of...
Sheridan Media
MDU Planned Power outage.
There will be a planned power outage for all customers in SHERIDAN, WY in the area of south Sheridan, Big Horn, Highview, Banner and Story on 10/05/2022 at 11 PM that will last approx. 6 hours. The outage is necessary for substation maintenance. Prepare for outages by backing up and...
Sheridan Media
County Approves Bear Lodge Liquor License Transfer
A Retail Liquor License transfer has been approved by the Sheridan County Commission concerning Bear Lodge at Burgess Junction. LodgeOPs LLC dba Bear Lodge Resort applied for the transfer of the license currently held by BY Ranch Associates, Inc. Scott Jorgensen, one of the applicants with LodgeOps, LLC spoke about...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: October 7, 2022
All 3 Sheridan County teams ran in-state this week. Next week are the regional meets. Sheridan will race at the 4A East Regional Meet on Friday, October 14th at Cheyenne. Tongue River will race at the 2A East Regional Meet on Friday, October 14th at Tongue River. Gillette Invitational:. Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
The WYO & Trident team up for Rocky Horror
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer Sheridan a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Even if one has not danced the Time Warp, the name “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has probably still been heard by most Sheridan residents. A cinematic spoof of the sci/fi horror movies from the days of the silver screen, this musical rip of the B-movie genre became a cult classic.
Sheridan Media
Search for New Sheridan County Airport Manager Underway
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Sheridan County Commission was addressed by J.T. Grainger, Founder and CEO of Sheridan 307 Pilot’s Flight School at the Sheridan County Airport. Grainger wanted to recommend one individual for consideration by the commission to be the next airport manager. Grainger also pointed out that...
Sheridan Media
Vehicle Accident with Multiple Injuries-Under Investigation
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, Sheridan County Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS agencies were dispatched to the area of Mydland Road and West 17th Street for the report of a one vehicle rollover involving several occupants. Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol,...
Sheridan Media
Tongue River And Big Horn Football Teams Prepare For Burns And Newcastle
Last week TR found themselves in a rare position of trailing in a game last Friday at home against Torrington. After the Trail Blazers returned a kickoff for a score to make it 13-7, the Eagles responded and scored the last 41 points of the game. Coach Steve Hanson says...
Sheridan Media
Broncs , Rams and Eagles Football all on the Road Today / Cowboys at Lobos Saturday Night
BRONC FOOTBALL – The 6-0 Sheridan Broncs visit the 1-5 Kelly Walsh Trojans tonight, we will have the game live for you beginning with the First Federal bank and trust pregame show at 5:30pm, on am 1410 KWYO and 106.9 FM plus our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com.
mybighornbasin.com
Greybull Police Search for Woman in “Horrific” Animal Hoarding Case
Officers of the Greybull Police Department are looking for a woman with pending charges in an ongoing animal hoarding and animal neglect case. According to Greybull Chief of Police, Bill Brenner, the woman is facing “30 to 40” criminal charges. “It’s the most horrific case I’ve ever seen...
