The second annual “Fill the Bus” campaign for The Food Group was another huge success, beating the results from last year when groceries were a little more affordable. Executive Director of the Food Group, Keri McMeans said that shoppers at Albertson’s and Ridley’s donated about 3,000 pounds of food this year. She said that included some expensive items like trail mix, beef jerky and dried fruit and nuts that are in high demand for the teen pantry’s the Food Group puts together.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO