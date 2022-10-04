Read full article on original website
How ransomware turned into the stuff of nightmares for modern businesses
There are few cyberthreats that have evolved in recent years quite the same way as ransomware, which over the last two decades has become a scourge for businesses across the globe. From simple infect and encrypt attacks, to double- and now triple-extortion attacks, ransomware has become one of the most...
Microsoft says insider threats could be your company's biggest security risk
A new report from Microsoft has urged companies to be on high alert for insider security threats that could pose a significant risk. According to the Microsoft Insider Risk Report (opens in new tab), many employees that deal damage to their organizations, by facilitating data breaches, or similar, do it unknowingly.
Tech giants found destroying thousands of data storage devices every year - but why?
In a practice many experts would describe as “killing a fly with a nuclear bomb”, many of the world’s largest tech companies have been found to be destroying thousands of storage devices every year in order to stay compliant with data protection regulations. According to the Financial...
Shock horror - many top mobile apps secretly collect your data
In news that shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone, most popular mobile applications collect sensitive personal data and share it with third parties, new research has claimed. TechShielder researchers analyzed apps with the most downloads in 2021, sifting through their privacy policies to better understand how they...
Binance says at least $100 million stolen in blockchain attack
Criminals were able to exploit a flaw in Binance Bridge and tried to get away with at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies, the company has admitted. Binance Bridge is a cross-chain platform that allows cryptocurrency users to exchange tokens from one chain (for example, Ethereum), to another (for example, Binance Chain). The bridges are often riddled with flaws, and as such are a major target for cybercriminals. Some of the biggest crypto heists came as a result of an exploited bridge (think Ronin bridge, Wormhole, Harmony, and others). In fact, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis recently said that more than $2 billion were stolen in bridge hacks, this year alone.
How tech can help cut personnel costs, according to the experts
With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
Are you a gamer running Windows 11? Here’s Microsoft’s advice to speed up games
Windows 11 has a couple of tweaks to security settings which can help PC gamers get smoother frame rates, Microsoft has advised. In a blog post (opens in new tab) spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), Microsoft supplies instructions on how to switch off two features that provide beefier security for Windows 11 PCs, thereby delivering better performance in games – with the trade-off that your system is more vulnerable to attack with this functionality disabled.
One third of UK households can now receive full fibre
The number of households connected to full fibre broadband increased by a half in the past 12 months, with more than a third now able to access speeds of up to 1Gbps. Ofcom’s ‘Connected Nations’ autumn update says 37% of homes are now covered, up from 24%.
Microsoft Teams is finally fixing one of the worst things about PowerPoint presentations
Peering at your laptop, trying to make sense of tiny blurred text on a Microsoft Teams slide could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service is finally addressing one of the most annoying aspects of viewing presentations online via Teams by allowing users to magnify or enlarge whichever slides they need.
Beelink SEi11 Pro Mini PC review
Not as cheap as the Beelink U59, but with enough horsepower to make many full desktop towers seem clumsy. The SEi11 Pro delivers lots of power for the desktop user that needs to crunch numbers all day long but in a highly portable package. Beelink SEi11 Pro Mini PC: Two...
New Windows 11 update is causing headaches for IT teams now too
Microsoft’s latest major update for Windows 11 hasn’t even been out for a month yet and it’s already causing issues for some businesses. We’ve already reported on a printer bug that has plagued devices running the 22H2 update, but the company’s support site (opens in new tab) now suggests the update is causing problems for businesses looking to set up computers on behalf of their employees too.
Google defends divisive attempts to replace tracking cookies
Google has moved to clarify its approach to developing new technologies to replace third-party tracking cookies, an effort designed to inject a greater level of privacy into the digital advertising chain. At a press event attended by TechRadar Pro, Google’s President for EMEA, Matt Brittin, fielded questions on the trajectory...
