Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
kicdam.com
Mandatory Water Restrictions Could Be Imminent in Some Communities If Dry Conditions Don’t Improve
Sheldon, IA (Radio Iowa)– Ongoing dry conditions in Northwest Iowa have some communities closely watching water usage and contemplating the need for mandatory restrictions. Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl says the city is not in an emergency situation yet but mandatory restrictions may be on the horizon if conditions continue to move in the wrong direction.
kiwaradio.com
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Discusses Highway 71 Intersection Study With DOT
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council met with representatives from the Iowa Department of Transportation on Monday evening to go through results of a traffic study involving two key intersection on the south end of town along Highway 71. The two spots are 13th Street Southwest at the...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Child
A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting her child. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of West 8th Street around 10:30pm Wednesday. A juvenile male told police that he had been struck in the face by his mother at a residence in that area of West 8th Street.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
more1049.com
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Numerous Felony Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars after being arrested on numerous drug offenses on Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Allbee was taken into custody on charges stemming from an investigation opened late last month in which Allbee allegedly sold methamphetamine to another person in Storm Lake on three separate occasions which led to a search warrant being at a storage unit that reportedly uncovered multiple controlled substances.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
A Storm Lake man was arrested Wednesday on several drug-related charges. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the charges against 27-year-old Steven Allbee stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation last month in which Allbee allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to another individual in Storm Lake on three separate occasions. Police on Wednesday obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee at 412 Expansion Boulevard. During the search, police allegedly located meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicdam.com
Clay County Approves Increase in Law Enforcement Fees
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling addressed the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about a modest increase to law enforcement fees for Clay County communities with a contract with the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Raveling said law enforcement fees had been increased by five...
1380kcim.com
Lake City Administrator Eric Wood Has Been Put On Paid Administrative Leave
Following allegations of felonious misconduct in office, two counts of suborning perjury, and obstructing prosecution Lake City Administrator Eric Wood has been put on paid administrative leave. The city has hired former City Administrator Lee Vogt as the interim. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a closed session occurred under Iowa Code 21.5 (1)(c) “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hire, performance or discharge is being considered.” No action came out of the closed session. Vogt provided an update on the current situation at City Hall.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
nwestiowa.com
De Groot went from farm to F-100s
SIOUX CENTER—John De Groot isn’t one for travel, but he was grateful for the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. through Midwest Honor Flight on Saturday. At 77 years old, De Groot lives and works on the same farm 4 miles west of Sioux Center he did when he first enlisted into the Iowa Air National Guard. He served 1964-69.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash
SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle
A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.
kicdam.com
Gary Enderson, 49, of Spencer
Memorial services for 49-year-old Gary Enderson of Spencer will be Saturday, October 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
Comments / 0