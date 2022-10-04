Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
oakpark.com
Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce
The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
newcity.com
Fearless at Fritzi’s: The Wait is Over for Oak Park’s New Deli
On August 23, Fritzi’s—a much-anticipated deli in Oak Park—opened at noon. We were there a few hours before, and we asked owner Paul Stern about any apprehension he might be feeling about throwing open his doors. Did he have any, you know, fears?. “Heck, yes I have...
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
947wls.com
Somehow a Chicago Divvy Bike ended up in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico
It can be surprising to be reminded of home when you’re thousands of miles away…. Ruperto Vergara was very surprised when he saw a piece of Chicago in Santa Ana Maya, Mexico, 2,000 miles away!. During his Mexican visit, Vergara came across a Divvy bike in the street. There’s...
After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter
PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
WGNtv.com
The List: Who would Paul like to have lunch with?
CHICAGO – If you had the chance to have lunch with anyone in the world, or even in Chicago, who would you choose?. It’s probably something you’ve thought about at some point in your life, and so has Paul Konrad, so he decided to give his picks in “The List” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
Tyson Foods to move corporate offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas
CHICAOG (CBS) -- Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area as well as South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.One of the world's largest meat producers said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, locations and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will begin relocating early next year.The consolidation of corporate offices is intended to allow for closer collaboration and no layoffs will accompany the shift, the company said. Tyson plans to expand and remodel its headquarters in Kansas.The parent company of Jimmy Dean and Ball Park products employs about 137,000...
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?
Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
