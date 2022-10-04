Fashion has a greenwashing problem. The latest company to find itself in the crosshairs for inappropriate claims is Zalando, which dropped its sustainability “flag” last week after a Norwegian jury presented the online retailer with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize. The Berlin-based firm, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and...

