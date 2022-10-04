Read full article on original website
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Pandora Expands Communications, Sustainability Departments
Pandora is adding to its global communications and sustainability departments, bringing in one new hire and promoting three company veterans. Pia Stoklund (pictured) has joined Pandora as vice president, employee communications and engagement, taking over from Christine Drud von Haffner. Her team will be responsible for global internal communications. Stoklund...
gcimagazine.com
Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission
Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Sustainable Ingredients: The outlook for food in Asia-Pacific
Sustainability practices ensure Asia-Pacific ingredient producers have a lot more to offer these days. The food industry today is an active player in the global drive for sustainability. In general, “sustainable foods” are products obtained as a result of limited negative effects on the environment and the people producing them. The market for sustainable foods has expanded enormously in the last 5-10 years, growing alongside demand for natural, organic, and clean-label foods.
PepsiCo wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
waste360.com
O-I's 2022 Sustainability Report Boasts Closed-Loop Glass Recycling Efficiencies
Container glass manufacturer O-I Glass demonstrated progress in recycled content, energy efficiency and glass circularity efforts in its 2022 Sustainability Report. The Ohio-based company boasted that its closed-loop recycling programs preserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes on an annual basis.
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
gcaptain.com
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
drifttravel.com
Virgin Voyages Announces Industry-First Partnerships With Trio of Sustainable Marine Fuel Providers
Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line with an efficient fleet of ships amongst the youngest in the industry, today announced that it has partnered with independent sustainability experts, the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), along with three leading waste-based sustainable fuel providers to deliver low carbon fuels to the marine industry. Argent Energy, GoodFuels and Twelve are collaborating with the cruise line to further advance Virgin Voyages’ commitment of reaching net zero by 2050.
The World’s First Compostable Clothing Brand Just Landed a Deal on Shark Tank
The compostable underwear brand, KENT, recently scored a major deal on Shark Tank during the live season 14 premiere. KENT is a sustainable clothing company that focuses on using organic, vegan, and compostable materials to make briefs, tees, and reusable totes. Article continues below advertisement. Fashion is a huge contributor...
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
traveltomorrow.com
Hotspots for sustainable shopping in Leuven
The first thing to say about shopping in Leuven is how easy it is to get around. Recognised by the European Green Leaf Award for its focus on green issues and livability, Leuven’s ‘Streets full of Leuven’ initiative means swathes of charming pedestrianised streets and squares, so you won’t need to be trekking across the city in your car to reach your favourite boutiques – where yet more attention to sustainability will give the feel-good factor to your spree.
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Fresh Ideas to Attract, Reward and Keep High-Value Customers
Restaurant executives attending MURTEC Executive Summit will learn how savvy brands are leveraging fresh ideas to build long-term customer relationships in the not-to-be missed session, Lifetime Loyalty: Fresh Ideas to Attract, Reward, and Keep High-Value Customers. Panelists include:. Susan Lucas, SVP of Technology at Cooper's Hawk. Dani Kimble, CMO, Menches...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
6-Step Framework for Procurement to Drive Sustainability
When sustainability is taken seriously, companies focus on achieving a fine balance between business objectives and social and ethical obligations, and this results in benefits which are briefly explained below. ● Increases business opportunities as customers prefer to associate with companies that have “green” and “sustainable” products....
How Advance Denim Is Lowering Water Utilization
As the textile industry pushes for a more sustainable future, the challenge of producing goods without relying heavily on water consumption remains. With a long-standing commitment to sustainability, Advance Denim believes one foundation of sustainable manufacturing is managing the use of water in the production process. In addition, the denim mill feels that mitigating the use of freshwater—while creating a circular, closed-loop finishing system to reuse the water used in production—is a key element to creating a cleaner, more sustainable denim. Step-by-step process The first step for Advance Denim was to look at the production process as a whole and identify the potential opportunities...
Zalando Joins Ranks Backtracking on Sustainability Claims
Fashion has a greenwashing problem. The latest company to find itself in the crosshairs for inappropriate claims is Zalando, which dropped its sustainability “flag” last week after a Norwegian jury presented the online retailer with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize. The Berlin-based firm, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and...
natureworldnews.com
Reaching Sustainable Development With Space Tech For The Sake Of Our Planet’s Future
EOS Data Analytics and Greenpeace organized the webinar about practical applications of satellite imagery analytics for environmental monitoring, social initiatives, and sustainable agriculture. EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, jointly with Greenpeace Global Mapping Hub, held a webinar on leveraging satellite-based technology and advanced imagery...
nftevening.com
Exciting New Web3 Agency METAV.RS Helps Web2 Brands Transition into Web3 and the Metaverse
This week, METAV.RS, a start-up dedicated to helping brands get into the metaverse, has announced a successful €3M seed round. This seed round will speed up platform development, boost recruitment, and expand globally. The exciting start-up facilitates the creation of NFTs and their sale via dedicated websites, e-shops, or...
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Selecting A Logistics Partner
People have grown accustomed to the convenience of e-commerce. The Internet of Things (IoT) allows anybody to create an online business and promote their products online. Nowadays, all one has to do is go online, place an order, and the product will be delivered to their doorstep. Now, because e-commerce...
