Albany, GA

Georgia High-school Graduation Rate Rises in 2022

Georgia's high-school graduation rate increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021. Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Technical College, Columbia Southern University Sign Articulation Agreement

Today, Albany Technical College (ATC) and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have partnered together to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
ALBANY, GA
Colquitt County High School Launches CFA Leadership Academy

On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers are sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has one shared mission;...
MOULTRIE, GA
GRA Venture Program Reaches $2 Billion Milestone

More than $2 billion in venture capital has flowed to a portfolio of Georgia startup enterprises formed around university inventions, according to data released this month from the Georgia Research Alliance. The startups, all of which GRA helped to seed and shape since 2003, also showed a high survival rate:...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia DOT Awards $105 Million in Construction Contracts in August

In August 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 7 projects valued at approximately $104,760,095. The largest single investment, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia, Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will include concrete overlay, edge beam replacement, joint replacement, painting, spall repair and corrections of settlement issue on six bridges located in Carroll, Cherokee, Floyd and Whitfield Counties. This contract, along with two other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represents 51 percent of the awarded funds.
GEORGIA STATE
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia

Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany State University Prepares Next Week for a Homecoming to Remember

Albany State University (ASU) is preparing to welcome thousands of alumni and friends to the Albany area for the annual Homecoming celebration held Sunday, October 9, through Sunday, October 16. This year’s theme, “Greatest of all Time: Remember the Time,” celebrates the special memories that are sure to be created and pays homage to the past memories and traditions of the institution.
ALBANY, GA
Dougherty County to Hold “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for Community

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be hold- ing a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and renovations that have taken place in Radium Springs, with the headquarters for all activities to be held at the Radium Springs Trailhead located at 310 Skywater Boulevard, Albany, Georgia.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Second Phase of Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Underway

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Oxford Construction will begin its work on Phase B of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on Nottingham Way between Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue. See more.
ALBANY, GA

