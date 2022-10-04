The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be hold- ing a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and renovations that have taken place in Radium Springs, with the headquarters for all activities to be held at the Radium Springs Trailhead located at 310 Skywater Boulevard, Albany, Georgia.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO