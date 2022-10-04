Read full article on original website
albanyceo.com
TCSG Receives $15M Grant to Recover and Expand Georgia's Skilled Workforce Post-Pandemic
The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) a $15 million Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, Training (QUEST) Disaster Recovery Grant to support Georgia workers and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since the pandemic, Georgia has experienced both unprecedented economic growth, and record openings of...
albanyceo.com
Georgia High-school Graduation Rate Rises in 2022
Georgia's high-school graduation rate increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021. Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107...
albanyceo.com
Albany Technical College, Columbia Southern University Sign Articulation Agreement
Today, Albany Technical College (ATC) and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have partnered together to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
albanyceo.com
Colquitt County High School Launches CFA Leadership Academy
On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers are sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has one shared mission;...
albanyceo.com
GRA Venture Program Reaches $2 Billion Milestone
More than $2 billion in venture capital has flowed to a portfolio of Georgia startup enterprises formed around university inventions, according to data released this month from the Georgia Research Alliance. The startups, all of which GRA helped to seed and shape since 2003, also showed a high survival rate:...
albanyceo.com
Georgia DOT Awards $105 Million in Construction Contracts in August
In August 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 7 projects valued at approximately $104,760,095. The largest single investment, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia, Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will include concrete overlay, edge beam replacement, joint replacement, painting, spall repair and corrections of settlement issue on six bridges located in Carroll, Cherokee, Floyd and Whitfield Counties. This contract, along with two other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represents 51 percent of the awarded funds.
albanyceo.com
Grant Thomas Discusses the Governor’s Office of Health Strategy & Coordination
Grant Thomas talks Governor’s Office of Health Strategy & Coordination and how they engage with partners and stakeholders across Georgia to improve healthcare for citizens. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
albanyceo.com
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
albanyceo.com
Albany State University Prepares Next Week for a Homecoming to Remember
Albany State University (ASU) is preparing to welcome thousands of alumni and friends to the Albany area for the annual Homecoming celebration held Sunday, October 9, through Sunday, October 16. This year’s theme, “Greatest of all Time: Remember the Time,” celebrates the special memories that are sure to be created and pays homage to the past memories and traditions of the institution.
albanyceo.com
Dougherty County to Hold “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for Community
The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be hold- ing a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and renovations that have taken place in Radium Springs, with the headquarters for all activities to be held at the Radium Springs Trailhead located at 310 Skywater Boulevard, Albany, Georgia.
albanyceo.com
Second Phase of Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Underway
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Oxford Construction will begin its work on Phase B of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on Nottingham Way between Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue. See more.
