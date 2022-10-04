Read full article on original website
Rock or bust: A 12-year-old Liverpool guitarist is tearing up the Syracuse music scene
Three teens slam danced in front of the public library on a rainy Sunday in Westcott, spraying water on passers-by as they whipped their heads around to Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. Neither the teens nor the guy playing the guitar were bothered by the downpour. Call...
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York
Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
‘Halloween House’ in Rome opens in October
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Art and Community Center (RACC) has announced its annual Halloween House will be terrifying residents with fun and attractions throughout the month of October. “This is one of the Rome Art & Community Centers annual fundraisers and a fun community event that we...
52nd Annual Burgoo Festival Quickly Approaching
It's Burgoo weekend! The biggest festival in Starved Rock Country is back in Utica. The La Salle County Historical Society's main fundraiser, the Burgoo Festival happens this Saturday and Sunday. The 52nd annual event draws thousands of people each year. The first day of Burgoo will include a Canal Market,...
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
Adirondack autumn foliage enters ‘Peak Week’
OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week the Adirondacks enter its ‘Peak week’, with 90% foliage expected to change color between October 3rd through the 9th. The Adirondacks & Old Forge have long been renowned for their stunning mountain scenery and bright reds, orange, golds, and yellows colors this time of year, making it one of the prime travel and tourist destinations in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Activities include hiking, camping, boating, kayaking & canoeing, sightseeing, and more.
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers ‘Basket Raffle Fundraiser’ October 8
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers have announced a ‘Basket Raffle Fundraiser’ on Saturday, October 8th, inviting residents and businesses to attend and donate. The event is scheduled to take place at the Parkway Recreation Center from 10:00 am to...
Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School
Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
CNY man sent death threats to Grammy-winning singer Mýa; rifle found at his home, feds say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has been charged with sending dozens of death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa, according to federal court papers. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent the threats in April to Mýa’s Instagram account, FBI agents said in an affidavit filed in federal court in Syracuse. He was indicted and charged last Thursday.
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
Defense: Surprise indictment in Syracuse slaying must be tossed for being too old
Syracuse, NY — The winding saga of a Syracuse murder case that began eight years ago hit another snag Monday after a defense lawyer argued that prosecutors had misplayed their hand. Shakeith Stackhouse has spent nearly a decade in prison as an accomplice to the death of Marvin Bryant,...
Syracuse man gets possible life for ‘senseless’ murder that led to retaliatory murder
Syracuse, NY -- If anyone knows why Anthony Sutton crossed a South Side street to murder a woman in September 2020, they’re not saying. But Shadetta Franklin’s murder in front of a South Side liquor store led to another murder: the retaliatory shooting death of Tyree Lawson three days later and two blocks away, prosecutors have said.
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
HAPPENING TODAY: Early dismissal at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School
UTICA — A power outage occurred at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School, at 2630 Remington Rd., Utica. Due to the power outage, all students will be dismissed at noon today.
Liverpool woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On October 1, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Melissa Linder., 48, of Liverpool, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Melissa Linder for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica Correctional Facility....
Utica Zoo Workers Seek to Unionize
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo has frequently been in the press over the past few weeks, and it looks like that’s not stopping anytime soon. Now, employees at the zoo are attempting to form a union with CSEA, or the Civil Service Employees Association. On October...
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
Frankfort-Schuyler girls soccer scores three unanswered, takes first place in CSC DII with win over Westmoreland
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Both the Frankfort-Schuyler and Westmoreland girl’s soccer teams came into Wednesday night’s bout undefeated in Center State Conference Division II play, knowing that more than likely the winner of this game would claim the division crown at the end of the year. The...
