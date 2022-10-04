ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

95.3 Big Kat

15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York

Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
cnyhomepage.com

‘Halloween House’ in Rome opens in October

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Art and Community Center (RACC) has announced its annual Halloween House will be terrifying residents with fun and attractions throughout the month of October. “This is one of the Rome Art & Community Centers annual fundraisers and a fun community event that we...
starvedrock.media

52nd Annual Burgoo Festival Quickly Approaching

It's Burgoo weekend! The biggest festival in Starved Rock Country is back in Utica. The La Salle County Historical Society's main fundraiser, the Burgoo Festival happens this Saturday and Sunday. The 52nd annual event draws thousands of people each year. The first day of Burgoo will include a Canal Market,...
96.9 WOUR

Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years

Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
cnyhomepage.com

Adirondack autumn foliage enters ‘Peak Week’

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week the Adirondacks enter its ‘Peak week’, with 90% foliage expected to change color between October 3rd through the 9th. The Adirondacks & Old Forge have long been renowned for their stunning mountain scenery and bright reds, orange, golds, and yellows colors this time of year, making it one of the prime travel and tourist destinations in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Activities include hiking, camping, boating, kayaking & canoeing, sightseeing, and more.
OLD FORGE, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers ‘Basket Raffle Fundraiser’ October 8

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers have announced a ‘Basket Raffle Fundraiser’ on Saturday, October 8th, inviting residents and businesses to attend and donate. The event is scheduled to take place at the Parkway Recreation Center from 10:00 am to...
UTICA, NY
Raquel Welch
Tony Orlando
Big Frog 104

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man sent death threats to Grammy-winning singer Mýa; rifle found at his home, feds say

DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has been charged with sending dozens of death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa, according to federal court papers. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent the threats in April to Mýa’s Instagram account, FBI agents said in an affidavit filed in federal court in Syracuse. He was indicted and charged last Thursday.
DEWITT, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Guitarist#Guitar Lessons#Wutr Wfxv Wpny Rrb#Blue Whales
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

Liverpool woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On October 1, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Melissa Linder., 48, of Liverpool, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Melissa Linder for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica Correctional Facility....
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Zoo Workers Seek to Unionize

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo has frequently been in the press over the past few weeks, and it looks like that’s not stopping anytime soon. Now, employees at the zoo are attempting to form a union with CSEA, or the Civil Service Employees Association. On October...
