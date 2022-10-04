Read full article on original website
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?
Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
Kalkine :Which ASX mining penny shares defied the market gloom today?
After consistently thriving for two days, the Australian market fell slightly lower today. The market was down by 10.70 points or 0.16%. The small ordinaries index has been falling south today, with a registered loss of 0.12%. Despite the slight gloom that has taken over the market today, some penny stocks from the basic materials industry are shining on the brighter side. In this segment, we explore such stocks, including- Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Coppermoly (ASX:COY), Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR).
Kalkine: Why are Appen (ASX:APX), Magellan (ASX:MFG), Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) shares crashing?
In Todays show we cover: Appen (ASX:APX), Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) and Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG). The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 17.70 points or 0.26 per cent, despite crossing above its 20-day moving average. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.71 per cent, but is down 8.69 per cent for the last year to date. On the other hand, the real-time volatility index A-VIX is up today, gaining 0.04 points or 0.21 per cent. Over the last five days, the index has gained 0.54 per cent and 79.09 per cent year to date. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is trading lower today, dropping 22.50 points or 0.32 per cent, despite crossing above its 20-day moving average.
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
How these ASX consumer stocks performed in September?
Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.74% to close at 6,815.70 points on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market. Consumer discretionary index closed 2.72% up at 2,772.90 points. The Australian stock market benchmark index, S&P/ASX 200, closed 1.74% up at 6,815.70...
Kalkine : ASX poised for recovery | Bitcoin up as much as 4%
Australian share market is poised to continue its recovery today. FFI in collaboration with Tree Energy Solutions to develop green energy facility in Germany. SRG Global JV sees new contract with Iron Bridge Operations. Voltaic Strategic Resources is to start trading on ASX today. Bitcoin rose as much as 4%.
Kalkine : What is driving Allkem (ASX:AKE), Link (ASX:LNK), IGO (ASX:IGO) shares higher today?
In todays show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), George Mining (ASX:SGQ), Allkem (ASX:AKE). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 114.10 points or 1.70% to 6,813.40. The top performing stocks in this index are BLOCK up by 8.54% and NOVONIX, up by 6.60%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.44%, but is down 8.48% for the last year to date. 10 of 11 sectors are higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology is the best performing sector, gaining 2.66% and 3.96% for the past five days. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
What is boosting Sayona’s (ASX:SYA) share price over 7% higher today?
Sayona’s shares were trading in the green on Wednesday. The ASX-listed lithium developer’s shares were trading at AU$0.27, up 5.88%, or 0.015 points, at 10:45 AM (AEST). This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 16,023.40 points. Sayona Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SYA) share price witnessed...
Momentum Is Strong For Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Hess Corporation (HES) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.08, or -0.07%, to $109.06. Volume reached 81,583 shares, with price reaching a high of $109.06 and a low of $108.99. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed North Dakota Tribal College System Announces Statewide Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Hess Corporation, Halliburton and Nabors Industries.
3 Stocks that Moved the Market in September
Large declines from these stocks illustrated important market-wide trends last month.
ASX 200 rises 1.5% at open; tech stocks lead rally
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 gained 102.70 points, or 1.53%, to 6,802 at the open in the first 20 minutes of trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 surged 3.06%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.34% higher. The Australian share...
Why are Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) trading higher today?
Invictus Energy reveals an updated ERCE estimate of Independent Prospective Resource of 1.17 billion barrels of oil from five drill ready prospects in Basin Margin Area. Currently, the company’s net share of the Basin Margin area prospective resource would be 937 million barrels of oil and 4.4 billion boe for the total project area.
Kalkine : Which materials sector penny stocks are advancing on ASX today?
The Australian share market witnessed a sharp rise today amidst the possibility of an interest rate hike. The surge had been the market's biggest intraday jump since late January, with a notable gain of 2.41%. Amidst the day of substantial gains, the basic materials sector led the game with an increase of 2.7%. In this segment, we discover various stocks like- Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5), Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067 points. The company on Monday announced that it has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) rose...
Why are Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares trading higher today?
Pilbara Minerals’ shares have been trading strong so far this week on ASX. While yesterday the stock surged upto 12%, it gained almost 4% during the initial trading hour on ASX today (5 October 2022). S&P/ASX 200 company, Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) shares were trading 3.913% higher at AU$5.310...
ASX 200 opens higher; materials, energy, tech gain
Australian share market opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 rose sharply today, gaining 134.10 points or 2.08% to 6,591.00 at the open. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.46%. Australian share market opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rose sharply overnight, with all three major...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE): Is It A Buying Opportunity Again?
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.24, or +6.54%, to $3.91. Volume reached 2,561 shares, with price reaching a high of $4 and a low of $3.81. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that NexGen 2021 Drilling Assay Results Confirm Uranium Mineralization Below Arrow At Depth and Commencement of 2022 Regional Exploration Program.
