Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
WBAL Radio
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from a severe economic crisis. President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that initial talks...
WBAL Radio
President Biden talks economy, manufacturing during visit to Maryland
President Joe Biden started Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C, but he spent a big chunk of his afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown. Biden paid a visit to the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations, a major employer in the area. A couple hours before his arrival, there were about two...
Comments / 0