Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in May 2019
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting on Grimes Street in May 2019.
Buffalo homicide suspect was arrested and released the day before fatal shooting
The 7 News I-Team has learned that the Buffalo man wanted for questioning in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide was arrested and released the day before the alleged homicide.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Victim During A Domestic Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of threatening to kill a victim during a domestic dispute on the city’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police arrested Nathan Ernewein on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged Ernewein threatened to kill a person and damaged their vehicle.
Felon Allegedly Busted With Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local felon is facing weapons charges after police recovered a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 56-year-old Carlos Rivera Leon just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of West Second and Sprauge Streets.
Erie man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills. David Arand, 24, was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. According to information presented to the court, on or about […]
Seeking public assistance identifying suspect
On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
Lockport woman arrested for DWI
On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
Inmate Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old woman was allegedly busted with fentanyl while incarcerated at the Chautauqua County Jail. Back on September 17, corrections officers say they allegedly found Karlie Hallett to be in possession of the drug. Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Hallett...
Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
Buffalo man sentenced for burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
Buffalo Police probe fatal morning shooting
Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. Police say it happened after 8:30am this morning near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue.
Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
Lewiston Police arrest Niagara Falls man in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Lewiston police say they've arrested and charged a Niagara Falls man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting
Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month. Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf. Those shootings took place […]
Person of interest ‘armed and dangerous’ after woman fatally shot in vehicle Wednesday morning
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
