Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Mothers who recognize others' happiness are more responsive to their infants in first months of life

Eyes wide, a baby reaches for a toy. Her caregiver, sensing her interest, brings the toy within her grasp. "Ga!" the baby exclaims, and her caregiver responds, "Yes!" When the baby fusses, her caregiver rubs her back until she calms. The baby smiles, and her caregiver smiles back, in a moment of what psychologist Mary Ainsworth called "mutual delight."
