A look at four penny stocks on the move this year
In FY22, Lindian Resources accomplished 100% acquisition of the Kangankunde Project. The major pursuits of Tyranna Resources during FY22 were project development and mineral exploration. In FY22, Resource Mining Corporation completed the Wowo Gap Project divestment and started maiden drilling at the Kabulanywele Nickel Project. Penny stocks are very low-priced...
What’s new with these three ASX-listed nickel stocks
Nickel is shaping up to be a vital metal in the age of technology. It is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. Nickel is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. It is silver, white in hue with a golden tint and a dazzling basis. Because it is corrosion-resistant, nickel is used to safeguard other metals by plating them. However, it is mostly utilised in creating alloys like stainless steel.
Kalkine : What should you know while exploring in gold & silver mining stocks?
Considered as one of the oldest industries in the world, the gold and silver mining industry is now one of the largest in the world, with a wide variety of workers, from small-scale miners to large-scale mining operations. Well, when it comes to delving into and investing in the stocks from the industry, there are a few things that an investor should keep in mind. In this segment, we touch upon those factors, in depth.
Why are Galileo Mining (ASX:GAL) shares trading in red today?
Galileo's shares were trading 16.21% down at AU$1.22 per share on ASX today at 4.12 AEDT today (7 October 2022) The fall in the share price of Galileo might be because of the overall materials index. ASX 200 Materials index was 1.17% down at 16,012.10 points today at 4.17 PM...
How far has Platina Resources (ASX:PGM) progressed on WA gold-focused strategy?
Platina Resources continues to implement its newly developed strategy to boost its gold exploration footprint in Western Australia. The company is awaiting results from drilling programs across its gold portfolio. Platina entered a conditional deal to acquire Sangold Resources and gain access to the Brimstone, Beete, and Binti Binti gold...
Kalkine Media lists 5 industrial stocks to explore in Q4
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) touched its 52-week high on September 21, 2022. The HII stock rose about 19 per cent YTD. Quanta Services expects its revenue to be around US$ 17 billion in fiscal 2022. The industrial sector seems to be on investors' radar at the beginning of the...
What is weighing on Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.15 apiece, down 0.65% today at 12.36 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.75% down at 16,079.40 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading in the red on Friday despite no price-sensitive update released...
Kalkine : Which ASX financial and telecommunications shares are creating a buzz on Friday?
In today's show, we cover: GQG Partners (ASX:GQG), Telstra (ASX:TLS), Seven Group (ASX:SVW) and Boral (ASX:BLD). The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 42.20 points or 0.62 per cent. Over the last five days, the #index has gained 4.65 per cent, but is down 8.99 per cent for the previous year. The #Volatility Index A-VIX is lower today, dropping 0.10 points or 0.54 per cent. The index has lost 9.60 per cent over the last five days. Meanwhile, the ASX All Ordinaries index is also #trading lower today, dropping 43.20 points or 0.61 per cent. In the previous five days, the index has gained 4.67 per cent, but is down 10.14 per cent for the last year. All 11 #sectors are #higher over the previous week, along with the #S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, #Consumer Staples is today's #best performing #sector.
GQG’s (ASX:GQG) FUM falls in September; what’s the reason?
GQG has reported a fall of US$8.2 billion in the month of September. FUM in the given month stand at US$79.2 billion, falling from US$87.4 billion in August. Quarterly inflow of GQG is US$0.8 billion. Australian investment management company, GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) on Friday (7 October 2022) shared an...
ASX 200 falls at open; Iluka, Coronado dip 3%
Australian share market opened in the red on the last day of the week. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.40 points, or 0.18%, to 6,805.10. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.11%. Australian share market opened in the red on the last day...
Kalkine :Nearly 50% surge in these ASX penny stocks; here's why
In this show, we cover 3 penny stocks: TALi Digital (ASX:TD1), DGR Global (ASX:DGR) and Emperor Energy (ASX:EMP). The Australian sharemarket is currently trading on a negative note. The benchmark ASX200 index lost 0.50 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index covers the largecap, midcap, and smallcap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series, also trading negatively, losing 0.56 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is down by 0.49 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 10 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy is the best-performing sector, gaining 1.01%.
Canadian benchmark index declines, loonie down by 0.97%
The equity markets in Canada ended the trading session in the negative territory on Thursday, October 6. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.33 per cent to 18,979.01 points. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite declined by 0.11 per cent and closed at 621.88 points. One-year price chart of TSX Composite...
Kalkine : How are global equities bracing for the great stagflation?
A Turkish-born American economist, Nouriel Roubini, recently highlighted that the Great Moderation had given way to the Great Stagflation, which will be characterized by instability and a confluence of slow-motion negative supply shocks. The US and global equities are already back in a bear market, and the scale of the crisis that awaits has not yet been fully priced.
Which stocks to consider amid steep rise in property sales collapsing
Property sales in the UK collapsed at the fastest rate in September since the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data comes as mortgage rates have already breached the 6% mark. Mortgage rates in the UK have been soaring due to anticipations that the Bank of England will opt for a bigger interest rate hike in November. The anticipations are a result of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announced two weeks ago, which pushed the pound sterling to record lows against the US dollar.
IPO corner: Four ASX listings scheduled in the coming weeks
The ASX IPO market has performed on a muted note so far in 2022. The market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. Still several companies have gone public in the past few months. Even as the Australian IPO market has remained muted in 2022, several...
Wall Street retreats on mounting rate-hike fear; PTON surges, STZ slumps
Benchmark US indices continued their decline on Thursday, October 6, as investors walked cautiously ahead of the much-awaited nonfarm payrolls data, while the hawkish remarks from the policymakers have weighed on sentiments. The S&P 500 fell 1.02 per cent to 3,744.52. The Dow Jones was down 1.15 per cent to...
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) discovers multiple pegmatite intersections at Taylors Rock Project
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) has discovered several unassayed pegmatite intersections via a review of drill logs at the Taylors Rock Project. The Taylors Rock Nickel Gold Project has not been subjected to any previous exploration for lithium. VTX plans to conduct a field trip this week to view and undertake sampling...
UK market muted amid gloomy outlook for economy
UK Market: The UK market was mixed on Friday as investors continued to exercise caution over the country's economic outlook. At around 1:00 pm GMT+1, the benchmark index FTSE 100 was trading 0.15% higher, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.51%. Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that it needs to keep raising interest rates to keep inflation in check, despite the consequences it might have for the economy.
Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced...
Which are NZX-listed banks in New Zealand?
Banks in New Zealand have total assets of just over NZ$667 billion. New Zealand’s banking sector is small by international standards. Banks in New Zealand have total assets of just over NZ$667 billion. This is the lower end of the range for OECD countries. The two big banks listed...
