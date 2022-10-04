New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is facing charges from a landlord who alleges it overstayed its lease, the Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Shawn Khodadadian, MD, a gastroenterologist, owns the building in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood where Mount Sinai Heart Institute is housed. In a lawsuit filed Oct. 3, Dr. Khodadadian claimed the hospital refused to leave the property in March 2021 when its sublease expired.

MOUNT SINAI, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO