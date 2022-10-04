Read full article on original website
Crash reported in North Spokane on Maple and Garland, intersection to be closed for several hours
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
KHQ Right Now
Man faces hit-and-run charges for crash that left 1 critically injured
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Jermain Green in connection to a crash that happened at the intersection of Garland and Maple Thursday morning. According to SPD, Green was charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault. The crash sent one person to the hospital in...
KHQ Right Now
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
‘Give kids back their park’: Neighbors distraught after Orchard Avenue Park closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Those living in the neighborhoods near Orchard Avenue Park say they were blindsided after the park was shut down. People are saying it’s being torn down without any warning. “It’s joy. It was joy,” said Mary Ann Sanders, who lives near the park. “Everyday was...
Spokane Police Department K-9 Zues Heads Into Retirement After Final Shift Monday Night
SPOKANE - An illustrious career will come to an end Monday night. After seven years of service to the City of Spokane, K-9 Zues will work his last patrol shift Monday night before heading into retirement. Throughout his tenure, Zeus has helped officers locate nearly 400 suspects, according to the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department sees increase in hostility when responding to calls
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said their firefighters are dealing with an increase in hostility while responding to calls all around the city. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said their firefighters have gotten yelled at, threatened, have had objects thrown at them and even been physically assaulted while on scene.
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
inlander.com
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents say man threatened woman before raping her
SPOKANE, Wash. – Court documents said a Spokane man threatened a woman before attacking her and raping her. 18-year-old Ethan Jake was arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported being raped to Spokane Police. According to the documents, the woman had taken her dog outside at around...
KHQ Right Now
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
City asked to approve $4 million settlement for man’s death by police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Safety Committee has been officially asked to approve a $4 million settlement to the family of a man shot and killed by Spokane Police. Officers shot and killed David Novak in January 2019. Police said they shot Novak because he was allegedly shooting and yelling racial slurs at his neighbor. It was later discovered...
spokanepublicradio.org
Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods
The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
‘We’re coming in’: County commissioners greenlight new lawsuit to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new legal battle is brewing at Camp Hope. Spokane County Commissioners say if the city and state won’t clear it, the county will. On Tuesday, the three commissioners greenlighted the property abatement process, saying the camp is a nuisance. This means county prosecutors are working on legal action against the state and will ask a court for permission to clear the site.
