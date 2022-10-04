ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man faces hit-and-run charges for crash that left 1 critically injured

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Jermain Green in connection to a crash that happened at the intersection of Garland and Maple Thursday morning. According to SPD, Green was charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault. The crash sent one person to the hospital in...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Fire Department sees increase in hostility when responding to calls

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said their firefighters are dealing with an increase in hostility while responding to calls all around the city. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said their firefighters have gotten yelled at, threatened, have had objects thrown at them and even been physically assaulted while on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder

(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
MOSES LAKE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court documents say man threatened woman before raping her

SPOKANE, Wash. – Court documents said a Spokane man threatened a woman before attacking her and raping her. 18-year-old Ethan Jake was arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported being raped to Spokane Police. According to the documents, the woman had taken her dog outside at around...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods

The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re coming in’: County commissioners greenlight new lawsuit to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new legal battle is brewing at Camp Hope. Spokane County Commissioners say if the city and state won’t clear it, the county will. On Tuesday, the three commissioners greenlighted the property abatement process, saying the camp is a nuisance. This means county prosecutors are working on legal action against the state and will ask a court for permission to clear the site.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

