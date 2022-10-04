Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO