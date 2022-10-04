Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Boise State wins second-straight game, downing Fresno State 40-20
BOISE, Idaho — In the annual battle for the Milk Can Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State used a physical second-half effort to keep the silver prize in the City of Trees, defeating Fresno State 40-20. After a back-and forth start, Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MW) leaned on its impressive offensive line to wear down the Bulldogs on The Blue. The Broncos' backfield duo proved to be too much for Fresno State (1-4, 0-1 MW), as the boys in black and blue totaled 316 rushing yards.
KTVB
'All he does is work': DJ Schramm reaping the benefits of dedication
BOISE, Idaho — Collegiate athletics have evolved immensely over the last few years. One of the biggest changes has been the transfer portal, giving athletes the freedom to explore other opportunities. In most cases, but not all, playing time is a deciding factor in searching for other openings. A...
KTVB
Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State welcomes Fresno State to Albertsons Stadium Saturday night for a massive Mountain West Conference matchup and battle for the Milk Can. While both programs have faced some unexpected adversity in 2022, particularly on offense, the rivalry showdown remains highly anticipated. On Thursday, Boise State Athletics announced tickets for the Broncos-Bulldogs clash are sold out.
KTVB
George Holani on Boise State's dominant ground game, offensive momentum
Boise State's 316 yards on the ground Saturday makes the Broncos 57-0 when rushing for 250 yards or more since 2000. Holani finished with 157 yards on 17 carries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Fresno State
BOISE, Idaho — Homecoming, Parents & Family Weekend and an Albertsons Stadium sellout. Despite 2022 adversity for both programs, Boise State (3-2, 2-0 MW) vs. Fresno State (1-3, 0-0 MW) Saturday night on The Blue is shaping up to be a massive Mountain West showdown. Saturday's battle for the...
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. Fresno State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Fresno State 1-3; Boise State 3-2 The Fresno State Bulldogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 9:45 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Albertsons Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Bulldogs nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Boise State homecoming weekend comes with a big change
BOISE, Idaho — It's homecoming week at Boise State University, and you don't need to be a card-carrying student, staff or alum to join in the celebrating. The university invites everyone to participate, and says the slate of activities includes something for everyone. Coming up at 6 p.m. Friday...
KTVB
Boise State University release 'player cards' for football team
Boise State released player trading cards for the entire football team, a first in college athletics. The licensed player cards are available at Jackson's.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Boise State's Ezekiel Noa reflects on career night, homecoming win
Noa is just the sixth Bronco since 2000 with a sack, interception and forced fumble in a game. Noa's interception in Saturday's win was the first of his career.
KIVI-TV
How is Meridian preparing its stadium for the Rocky Mountain game on Friday night?
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's top two 5A football teams, Meridian (6-0) and Rocky Mountain (6-0) are facing off on Friday night at Meridian at 7 PM. In anticipation for the numbers expected at the game, Meridian is adding standing room only sections in each end zone for the fans.
Post Register
Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
Tri-City Herald
California cops pull over Idaho race car driver for ‘haulin’ spud’ at racing event
Weighing in at 44,320 pounds and 72 feet long, the Big Idaho Potato Truck trundles down the road with its 8,000-pound giant potato loaded on the back, and any Idahoan who witnesses it most likely will smile at the level of ridiculousness. Unfortunately for the Big Idaho Potato Truck tour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Boise Mall Area Has Changed in 15 Years
Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
KTVB
Farming vertically in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — There are many small farms and gardens in the Boise area growing fresh produce for farmers markets or local restaurants, but there are few making as big an impact as the Boise vertical farm. Garden master Jim Duthie explains on "You Can Grow It" how rebuilding...
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Comments / 0