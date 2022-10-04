ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Bills: Big causes for concern this week

Over the course of the last three weeks, we have all watched the Pittsburgh Steelers season unravel to a point where they might not be any saving it. This problem is made worse by the four-game stretch facing this team before the bye week. First up are the Buffalo Bills who currently sit at 3-1 and look better than last year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and has to travel to Buffalo this week as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Here’s what we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News

The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL
PIX11

Duane Brown hopes to return to injured Jets O-line

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The Jets’ offensive line has continued to struggle with injuries. After losing Mekhi Becton before the season, George Fant, Duane Brown, and Max Mitchell have joined him on the injured list. Brown may make his season debut this weekend against the Dolphins and has nothing but praise for how the […]
NFL
