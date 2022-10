The past 2 years we drove around SouthShore and surrounding neighborhoods and delivered over 250 BOO Baskets to families. Each basket had an array of treats and trinkets for kids to enjoy. We received such a positive response to our BOO Baskets, we want to do it again this year. This article will serve as an information center to find out what the BOO Baskets are, how to sign up, and how to help sponsor this awesomely, fun Halloween community give-back.

WIMAUMA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO