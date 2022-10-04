Read full article on original website
Best tech deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on tablets, laptops and more
They say Prime Day comes but once a year, but it seems Amazon has other ideas. For the first time, the retail giant is breaking all the rules and running a second Prime Day sale in 2022, called the Prime Early Access Sale. That means there’ll be savings on everything from homeware and clothing to technology, laptops and phones.Taking place on 11-12 October, the autumn shopping event lands just weeks before Black Friday – the biggest online shopping event on the calendar – and just three months after the most recent Prime Day in July.As always, our team of IndyBest...
Shop the Fire TV Cube for 50% off Right now as Part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals
Streaming devices are a must-have tech device in every home and there’s a lot to choose from including streaming media sticks and media players. Luckily for you, the Fire TV Cube is seeing a major discount right now and is on sale for just $59.99 (originally $119.99). This Prime Exclusive deal is live for a limited time only, and you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. Buy: Fire TV Cube $119.99 With Amazon Prime Day just a few days away, now is a good time to snag a Prime Subscription. You can get your first...
CNET
Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to a New $30 Low at Amazon
If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. The brand also has a simpler version of the smart clock with just the essential features. Right now the second-generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $30 at Amazon. That's close to 60% off its usual price and a new all-time low for it. The deal is matched at Best Buy, too.
daystech.org
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
Best Alexa-controlled light bulbs 2022: Fully compatible with Alexa devices
So you have a bunch of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, and you're ready to automate your smart home, but you don't know where to start? That's what we're here for! This guide will help you pick the best lighting options for your Alexa-enabled smart home.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
CNET
Amazon Teases Deals for its Second Prime Day Event Ahead of Next Week's Start
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon is previewing some of the best deals coming in its second Prime Day sale ahead of the Oct. 11 start date. The Prime Early Access Sale...
The Pixel Tablet will become a major part of your Nest smart home
Google showcased its new Pixel Tablet which is expected to arrive in 2023. The Pixel tablet doubles as a smart home hub, connecting users with everything in their house as it's paired with a Charging Speaker dock.
Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch
Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
Apple Insider
Ikea HomeKit hub with Matter support set for November release
Ikea launched its Dirigera smart home hub in May, as a replacement for the existing Tradri hub. Months later, it now seems that Ikea is preparing to put the hardware on sale to the public. An online store listing spotted by TechGamingReport shows it will be going on sale in...
The best Sonos deals on speakers and soundbars October 2022
We're here to help Sonos bargain hunters find the perfect Sonos for the very best price, whether you want a wireless speaker or a Dolby by Atmos soundbar.
CNET
What We Didn't Get From Google's Pixel 7 Event
Google has unveiled its latest smartphone with two models -- the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro -- and a brand-new watch, the Pixel Watch. Yet there were plenty of potential products the company didn't announce at its event Thursday. The search giant's consumer wing offers everything from smart...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
CNET
Save up to $300 Off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes Right Now
With gas prices in flux and the cost of nearly everything going up, a lot of people are looking for ways to cut costs. Cities often charge a premium for parking, and traffic can be a hassle to navigate through. E-bikes, along with scooters and other ridable tech, have skyrocketed in popularity as a way to get where you're going without breaking a sweat. There are a ton of electric bike options available that can provide you a green way to navigate your city, commute to work or get around campus. And many of them are reasonably priced, especially if you hold out for a good deal.
CNET
Android 12 Hidden Features That You Probably Didn't Know About
Google on Thursday announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will both be released next week and come with Google's latest mobile software update -- Android 13. Currently, only some Google Pixel owners can download and install the new update, while most will have to wait until later this year, or possibly 2023, to get Android 13.
CNET
Google's Pixel 7 Has One Fascinating Camera Feature That the iPhone Is Missing
Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, announced Thursday at Google's Pixel event, both highlight improved cameras that will may hold their own against the excellent camera quality seen on Apple's iPhone 14 line. But these new Pixel phones have a neat trick up their sleeve that you won't find on iPhone. It's called Photo Unblur, and the feature could breathe new life into blurry shots you might otherwise throw away.
makeuseof.com
Make Room for Matter: The Important Smart Home Protocol Officially Arrives
The smart home space is poised to get even better with the official launch of an important standard. In a blog post, the Connectivity Standards Alliance has officially announced the release of the Matter 1.0 specification and the launch of a product certification program. The SDK and open-source reference design are also complete.
ZDNet
How to make Alexa bilingual
Learning how to make Alexa bilingual lets people in your household speak to your Echo device in two languages, effectively making the voice assistant more inclusive and even a good teacher of a second language. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant both support multilingual settings, where you can have the device intelligently recognize what language you're speaking and respond in that same language, a feature Siri has yet to adopt.
Grab a Kindle Paperwhite for $100 in this Prime Early Access deal
Hot on the heels of the high-end Kindle Scribe's release, several of the most popular Kindle models are enjoying some big price cuts on Amazon. Probably the most noteworthy deal right now is on the Kindle Paperwhite, which fared extremely well in our roundup of the best Amazon Kindles. As we gear up for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, taking place on October 11 and 12 next week, you can already save $40 on the Paperwhite.
