ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best tech deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on tablets, laptops and more

They say Prime Day comes but once a year, but it seems Amazon has other ideas. For the first time, the retail giant is breaking all the rules and running a second Prime Day sale in 2022, called the Prime Early Access Sale. That means there’ll be savings on everything from homeware and clothing to technology, laptops and phones.Taking place on 11-12 October, the autumn shopping event lands just weeks before Black Friday – the biggest online shopping event on the calendar – and just three months after the most recent Prime Day in July.As always, our team of IndyBest...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Shop the Fire TV Cube for 50% off Right now as Part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals

Streaming devices are a must-have tech device in every home and there’s a lot to choose from including streaming media sticks and media players. Luckily for you, the Fire TV Cube is seeing a major discount right now and is on sale for just $59.99 (originally $119.99). This Prime Exclusive deal is live for a limited time only, and you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. Buy: Fire TV Cube $119.99 With Amazon Prime Day just a few days away, now is a good time to snag a Prime Subscription. You can get your first...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to a New $30 Low at Amazon

If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. The brand also has a simpler version of the smart clock with just the essential features. Right now the second-generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $30 at Amazon. That's close to 60% off its usual price and a new all-time low for it. The deal is matched at Best Buy, too.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today

There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Smart Speaker#Apple Homekit
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99.  The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch

Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Ikea HomeKit hub with Matter support set for November release

Ikea launched its Dirigera smart home hub in May, as a replacement for the existing Tradri hub. Months later, it now seems that Ikea is preparing to put the hardware on sale to the public. An online store listing spotted by TechGamingReport shows it will be going on sale in...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

What We Didn't Get From Google's Pixel 7 Event

Google has unveiled its latest smartphone with two models -- the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro -- and a brand-new watch, the Pixel Watch. Yet there were plenty of potential products the company didn't announce at its event Thursday. The search giant's consumer wing offers everything from smart...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save up to $300 Off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes Right Now

With gas prices in flux and the cost of nearly everything going up, a lot of people are looking for ways to cut costs. Cities often charge a premium for parking, and traffic can be a hassle to navigate through. E-bikes, along with scooters and other ridable tech, have skyrocketed in popularity as a way to get where you're going without breaking a sweat. There are a ton of electric bike options available that can provide you a green way to navigate your city, commute to work or get around campus. And many of them are reasonably priced, especially if you hold out for a good deal.
BICYCLES
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Features That You Probably Didn't Know About

Google on Thursday announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will both be released next week and come with Google's latest mobile software update -- Android 13. Currently, only some Google Pixel owners can download and install the new update, while most will have to wait until later this year, or possibly 2023, to get Android 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google's Pixel 7 Has One Fascinating Camera Feature That the iPhone Is Missing

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, announced Thursday at Google's Pixel event, both highlight improved cameras that will may hold their own against the excellent camera quality seen on Apple's iPhone 14 line. But these new Pixel phones have a neat trick up their sleeve that you won't find on iPhone. It's called Photo Unblur, and the feature could breathe new life into blurry shots you might otherwise throw away.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Make Room for Matter: The Important Smart Home Protocol Officially Arrives

The smart home space is poised to get even better with the official launch of an important standard. In a blog post, the Connectivity Standards Alliance has officially announced the release of the Matter 1.0 specification and the launch of a product certification program. The SDK and open-source reference design are also complete.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to make Alexa bilingual

Learning how to make Alexa bilingual lets people in your household speak to your Echo device in two languages, effectively making the voice assistant more inclusive and even a good teacher of a second language. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant both support multilingual settings, where you can have the device intelligently recognize what language you're speaking and respond in that same language, a feature Siri has yet to adopt.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Grab a Kindle Paperwhite for $100 in this Prime Early Access deal

Hot on the heels of the high-end Kindle Scribe's release, several of the most popular Kindle models are enjoying some big price cuts on Amazon. Probably the most noteworthy deal right now is on the Kindle Paperwhite, which fared extremely well in our roundup of the best Amazon Kindles. As we gear up for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, taking place on October 11 and 12 next week, you can already save $40 on the Paperwhite.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy