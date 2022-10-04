Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Eater
“Top Chef” Whitney Otawka Is a Menu Consultant for a New Restaurant Headed to Atlanta’s Westside
The team behind Buena Vida Tapas and Sol on the Eastside Beltline plan to open Chicheria MX Kitchen in 2023 at the Works complex along Chattahoochee Avenue in Underwood Hills. And a Top Chef is consulting on the menu for the restaurant, which will serve “Baja-inspired Mexican fare” when it debuts next summer.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
Eater
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
The 11 Best Barbecue Spots in Atlanta
There are three essential components to a great barbecue restaurant: the tenderness of the meat, the taste of the sauce and the tone of the actual space. Oh, you didn’t know about that last key ingredient? A good vibe—we’re talking some down-home music, worn-out stickers on the wall, maybe a football game on TV—absolutely sets the mood for a great meal. Some Atlanta restaurants have been perfecting this recipe for years. Others are only just getting their fire started. The stickiness of our fingers lets you know that all of these places are worthy of a visit.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants In Atlanta, GA
Atlanta’s food scene is well-known for various things, including prison tacos, strip club wings, local brewers, and great burgers. However, Atlanta offers an impressive and growing collection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants. This list of vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Atlanta contains options ranging from Chinese, Mexican, and Indian...
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
Eater
Catch This Star Atlanta Chef’s Mesoamerican Cuisine in San Francisco While You Can
Chef Mari Vega, who grew up in Dalton, Georgia, spent about four weeks in the Bay Area in the spring of 2018. She’s the owner and founder of Chico (formerly Chicomecóatl), an Indigenous food organization, and former executive chef of 8ARM in Atlanta. She also grew up as the child of farmers from Guanajuato, Mexico, in a town with a residential plurality of Mexican Americans. Vega was struck by the Bay’s rich history of foodways and was excited about the various paths toward food production, citing La Cocina as a remarkable organization. “I love learning from folks like that,” Vega says.
matadornetwork.com
Atlanta’s New Margaritaville Vacation Club Brings Beach Vibes To the Center of the City
Nothing feels like vacation quite like sipping a strawberry margarita in a warm breeze. The tropical vibes crank up a notch when steel drums start playing and a whiff of saltwater hits your nose. Then life becomes one big Jimmy Buffet song when you kick back in a deck chair, take one more sweet boozy sip, and gaze out at…the Atlanta skyline?
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
Fast Casual
Fatburger, Buffalo's Express coming to Atlanta
FAT, the parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo's Express and 15 other restaurant concepts, has signed a deal with franchisee Deidre Brown to open three co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express units over the next three years in Atlanta. "This development deal is a significant milestone for both Fatburger and Buffalo's Express,"...
AccessAtlanta
Scary-tale endings: 7 places to watch Halloween movies this fall in metro Atlanta
Oh, my gourd! It’s spooky season and you know what that means, time to catch some classic Halloween movies. You better boo-lieve there are plenty of places around metro Atlanta to enjoy frightful flicks. Dress up in your favorite costume, grab some popcorn and prepare to see a spooktacular...
Founder of The Boiler Seafood plots seven new restaurants
Chad Dillon will open a new location of JJ Fish & Chicken, along with six new concepts.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were working to put out hot spots hours after a large fire broke out at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead on Monday. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McLain said firefighters saw the fire around 8:11 a.m. from their station just...
wtoc.com
Atlanta Pride Festival set to return after two-year hiatus
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The streets of midtown Atlanta and Piedmont Park are set to welcome people back to the Pride parade and festival this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The pandemic forced organizers to cancel the parade in 2020 and 2021 - which even forced them to...
MARTA wants to turn Midtown Arts Center station in live-work-play hub
ATLANTA — MARTA is looking for a developer to turn the Midtown Arts Center station into a live-work-play hub. The transit authority issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform the train and bus terminal into a dense, mixed-use community. “It could make that part of...
Blaze at Buckhead sports bar taxes Atlanta firefighters; no injuries reported
Atlanta fire crews are battling a large fire at the Buckhead Saloon along Roswell Road on Monday morning.
