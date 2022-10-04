ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
MOVIES
Collider

'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale

If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
POCATELLO, ID
Collider

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals Release Date on AMC

The 2022 New York Comic-Com has barely started and we already have some great news for horror and thriller series fans. In a panel held today, AMC Networks revealed the release date and the first official trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The series will be the second project set in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which already gave us the gripping Interview with the Vampire. The good news for fans of vampires and witches is, we won’t have to wait long for the upcoming series: It premieres in the very first week of January.
TV SERIES
Collider

Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous

Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

'Fleishman is in Trouble' Teaser Introduces Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan in FX Series

FX has put out the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, Fleishman is in Trouble. The show, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Taffy Brodresser-Akner, premieres on Hulu on November 17. Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), and Claire Danes (Homeland) lead the series, which is created by Brodresser-Akner.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Vampire Academy’s Julie Plec Teases Heartbreak, Angst, and More at NYCC Fan Event | Recap

Shortly after the debut of Episode 7 of Vampire Academy, co-showrunner Julie Plec arrived at NYCC to talk about the hit Peacock series at an exclusive fan event hosted at the Javits Center's Community Lounge. The panel was moderated by Collider's own Maggie Lovitt (yours truly), and I spoke with Plec about what drew her to work on another series about vampires so close to the end of the Vampire Diaries franchise, the decision to combine and consolidate certain characters, what inspired them to move the setting of St. Vladimir's from Montana to Europe, among many other questions.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing

Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. Tammi, game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback are writing the script. Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film through Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s...
MOVIES
Collider

'Rings of Power' Showrunners Discuss the Decision to Hold Off on Showing Sauron

Even before the first trailer dropped, fans have been coming up with all kinds of theories about Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The amount of these theories only increased when the show actually premiered. One of the most prevalent topics in the theories is the whereabouts and status of the big bad Sauron. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne gave some insight into the mystery around the character.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Velma trailer reveals first footage of HBO Max's animated origin story with Mindy Kaling plus full voice cast revealed at New York Comic Con

HBO Max headed to New York Comic Con on Thursday where they unveiled the first trailer for their new animated series Velma, with Mindy Kaling voicing Velma Dinkley. The streaming service first ordered the show in February 2021, described as an, 'adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.'
TV SERIES
Collider

'Solar Opposites' Receives Early Renewal for Season 5 at Hulu

The Solar Opposites may be spending a bit more time on Earth than anticipated, as Hulu has granted the series an early fifth-season renewal. This news was made earlier today at New York Comic Con. The Justin Roiland animated comedy recently wrapped its third season, with the fourth set to premiere in 2023. Hulu is clearly eager to continue the success of the series, which was touted as having the most-watched premiere for a comedy on the streamer.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Cast and Character Guide: Who Are the New Interns?

"We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired you for your fight". As the official trailer points out, a new lineup of residents is about to start their practicum at the Seattle Grace Hospital in Grey's Anatomy Season 19. This is the first time that the show introduces an entirely new main cast since Season 1. With Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) occupying less time on screen in this chapter of the series, the interns are ready to take on the torch. Their dynamic will remind fans of the early stages of the show, when the protagonist was accompanied by her coworkers Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Christina (Sandra Oh), George (TR Knight), and Alex (Justin Chambers). The announcement about the fresh additions to the ensemble came through James Pickens Jr.'s (who plays Dr. Richard Webber) Instagram post back in August.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Dahmer': Why Richard Jenkins' Lionel Is the Netflix Show's Emotional Center

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.Richard Jenkins has compiled a long filmography chock-full of versatile actors. He's got one of those faces that make you say, "I know that guy from something." Maybe it's as Professor Walter Vale from the critically acclaimed 2008 award-winner, The Visitor. Perhaps you enjoyed his comedic performance as Dr. Robert Roback, father to two man-children in the huge hit Stepbrothers the same year. Of course, it could also be Giles, the down-on-his-luck ad man in Guillermo del Toro's Oscar winner, The Shape of Water. In other words, the guy can do it all. He's a jack-of-all-trades. So when Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the co-creators of Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story, landed Jenkins to play Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel, it was a big score — and he rewarded them by delivering a remarkable performance as the short-tempered and overwhelmed dad to the monstrous serial killer.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Let the Right One In' Review: Demián Bichir Is Devastating as a Father With a Vampire Daughter

While there is a lot of entertainment out there, one of the most significant cultural resurgences this year has been for that of the vampire. From a new season of What We Do in the Shadows that marked a return to form for the show to the recent premiere of the already intriguing Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, the timeless creature has been given fresh new life once more. It is fitting that we would also get another new take on an old tale with Let the Right One In. Although there is already both a novel and two film adaptations, this Showtime series takes the story in some bold new directions while still drawing from many familiar elements of the plot. Some of its deviations are better than others, and it takes a while to fully find its own narrative footing, though it takes flight to vibrant destinations once it does.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories

Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
TV SERIES

