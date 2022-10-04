Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Dallas ISD sends central office staff to help in classrooms
Teacher shortages have increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to Dallas ISD officials. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A number of Dallas ISD central office staff members have been reassigned to temporary teaching positions in the district in wake of a teacher shortage, according to a press release.
dallasexpress.com
How Is DISD Handling Its Teacher Retention Problem?
Being that it is World Teachers’ Day, The Dallas Express thought it a good idea to look into how the Dallas Independent School District is handling its end of Texas’ teacher retention crisis. Data recently published by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) indicates that the state is suffering...
aisd.net
Arlington ISD honors Instructional Coaches
Today is National Instructional Coach’s Day, and we want to highlight Arlington ISD’s 110 instructional coaches and thank them for the impact they’re making for teachers and students. But first, we should probably tell you what they do. IC Program. Each school in the Arlington ISD has...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bye-bye, fines! Arlington Public Library no longer charging for overdue items
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've been ducking and dodging to avoid a fine from the Arlington Public Library (APL), you can relax for the next few weeks. As of last Saturday, they announced that they're going fine free. Patrons will no longer be charged for any library items that...
Shorthorn
Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past
The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
dallasexpress.com
Vagrant Found in Local Girls School Bathroom
A homeless man breached the campus of a Fort Worth girls’ school in August, but the incident is only now becoming public. According to Fort Worth ISD, a malfunctioning door allowed the vagrant to enter the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) on August 30—the day before Texas school districts were required to finish an audit of all campus doors.
therideronline.com
One Year After Timberview Incident, Mansfield ISD Focuses on Threat Assessment
9:11 a.m. Six gunshots rang throughout the hallway, three minutes and 59 seconds later. “Timberview High School. Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown” rang throughout the halls. When Academic Associate Principal Miguel Garza called the lockdown on Oct. 6, 2021. “It started as a regular day, I normally stand out at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
fox4news.com
Euless police investigating area around elementary school
EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
The Lawn at The Lakefront construction underway in Little Elm
The Town of Little Elm broke ground on The Lawn at The Lakefront last week, establishing it as Little Elm’s fourth park with plans to complete it during summer 2023. The park is the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, said Matt Mueller, the Little Elm Town Manager. It is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living, a shopping district, and Little Elm’s newest and only entertainment venue, Tinman Social.
City of Arlington to spray for West Nile after finding positive mosquito sample
City of Arlington officials will conduct a targeted ground spraying for the West Nile Virus after finding one positive West Nile mosquito sample.
fox4news.com
2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month. On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
After 5 years in foster care and 2 Wednesday's Child features, 16-year-old Jason has found his forever family
ARLINGTON, Texas — We have some great news about a teen boy we featured twice as our Wednesday's Child! He is about to get adopted by a couple who knew he was supposed to be their son. Sometimes, we have to do stories on foster children multiple times to...
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
newyorkbeacon.com
Texas Doctor Allegedly Injected Heart-Stopping Drugs Into Patient’s IV Bags, Leading to One Death
A Dallas doctor has been arrested and stripped of his license for allegedly tampering with IV bags. Authorities recovered footage of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., a Baylor Scott & White Surgicare anesthesiologist depositing IV bags into a warmer in the hall outside operating rooms. The bags were found with small holes and plastic wrap. They were spiked with a local anesthetic, bupivacaine.
fox4news.com
TXDOT using human billboards to remind people to stay alert behind the wheel
FORT WORTH, Texas - With pedestrian deaths up from last year, the Texas Department of Transportation is using 'human billboards' to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert. People carrying signs with messages about pedestrian safety were on the road in areas around Fort Worth. TXDOT reports fatal pedestrian accidents...
Comments / 1