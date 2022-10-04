ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

dallasexpress.com

How Is DISD Handling Its Teacher Retention Problem?

Being that it is World Teachers’ Day, The Dallas Express thought it a good idea to look into how the Dallas Independent School District is handling its end of Texas’ teacher retention crisis. Data recently published by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) indicates that the state is suffering...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Arlington ISD honors Instructional Coaches

Today is National Instructional Coach’s Day, and we want to highlight Arlington ISD’s 110 instructional coaches and thank them for the impact they’re making for teachers and students. But first, we should probably tell you what they do. IC Program. Each school in the Arlington ISD has...
ARLINGTON, TX
Mansfield, TX
Mansfield, TX
Shorthorn

Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past

The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrant Found in Local Girls School Bathroom

A homeless man breached the campus of a Fort Worth girls’ school in August, but the incident is only now becoming public. According to Fort Worth ISD, a malfunctioning door allowed the vagrant to enter the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) on August 30—the day before Texas school districts were required to finish an audit of all campus doors.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Euless police investigating area around elementary school

EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
EULESS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lawn at The Lakefront construction underway in Little Elm

The Town of Little Elm broke ground on The Lawn at The Lakefront last week, establishing it as Little Elm’s fourth park with plans to complete it during summer 2023. The park is the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, said Matt Mueller, the Little Elm Town Manager. It is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living, a shopping district, and Little Elm’s newest and only entertainment venue, Tinman Social.
LITTLE ELM, TX
fox4news.com

2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus

WEATHERFORD, Texas - Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month. On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
newyorkbeacon.com

Texas Doctor Allegedly Injected Heart-Stopping Drugs Into Patient’s IV Bags, Leading to One Death

A Dallas doctor has been arrested and stripped of his license for allegedly tampering with IV bags. Authorities recovered footage of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., a Baylor Scott & White Surgicare anesthesiologist depositing IV bags into a warmer in the hall outside operating rooms. The bags were found with small holes and plastic wrap. They were spiked with a local anesthetic, bupivacaine.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

TXDOT using human billboards to remind people to stay alert behind the wheel

FORT WORTH, Texas - With pedestrian deaths up from last year, the Texas Department of Transportation is using 'human billboards' to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert. People carrying signs with messages about pedestrian safety were on the road in areas around Fort Worth. TXDOT reports fatal pedestrian accidents...
FORT WORTH, TX

