The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO