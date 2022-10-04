ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Star, TX
Larry Lease

Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy