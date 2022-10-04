Read full article on original website
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott, the 27-year-old running back, continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
