nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
kitco.com

Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
MARKETS
VI TECHNO-HUB

A Look at the Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem

Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problempostermywall.com. Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem. The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, with a land area of about 9,000,000 square kilometers. With such a vast area to cover and protect, it’s no surprise that there are concerns over border security. If you read the news or watch it often enough, you might think that the only type of immigration we have in America is illegal immigration. There are many reasons why someone may choose to come to America without following the legal channels for doing so – from war and political unrest in their home country to grinding poverty. But what do we know about illegal immigration into America? How big a problem is it really? Do you need a green card if you want to stay here indefinitely as an immigrant? Let’s take a closer look at border control in the US and the illegal immigration problem.
kitco.com

HSBC eyes sale of Canada business

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is considering selling its Canada business, one of the biggest international banking brands in the country, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, as it looks to beef up returns pressed for by its largest shareholder. "We are currently reviewing our strategic options...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Hungary's central bank launches tool to drain liquidity after ending rate hikes

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids from banks at its first floating-rate two-month deposit tender on Wednesday as part of its efforts to drain forint liquidity and tighten monetary conditions further. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which ended...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
ECONOMY

