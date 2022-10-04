Read full article on original website
China shifts US bond holdings offshore, potentially beyond the reach of any future currency sanctions, report says
China cut US debt holdings by 9% from the end of 2021 to July this year, according to Nikkei Asia. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands saw a $38.5 billion rise in China's Treasury holdings, and Bermuda saw a $7 billion increase. China may be protecting dollar-denominated assets from any future sanctions...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars in FX markets to prop up their currencies against the dollar. Japan last week spent up to 2.8 trillion yen ($19.35 billion) to aid the yen in its first market intervention since 1998. The dollar was initially pushed down from ¥145 but...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies
Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
A Look at the Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem
Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problempostermywall.com. Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem. The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, with a land area of about 9,000,000 square kilometers. With such a vast area to cover and protect, it’s no surprise that there are concerns over border security. If you read the news or watch it often enough, you might think that the only type of immigration we have in America is illegal immigration. There are many reasons why someone may choose to come to America without following the legal channels for doing so – from war and political unrest in their home country to grinding poverty. But what do we know about illegal immigration into America? How big a problem is it really? Do you need a green card if you want to stay here indefinitely as an immigrant? Let’s take a closer look at border control in the US and the illegal immigration problem.
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
China's Xi urges Russia and other countries to work at preventing 'colour revolutions'
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries.
kitco.com
World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asian countries
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The World Bank said economic output for its regional grouping of countries in eastern Europe and central Asia is forecast to contract by 0.2% in 2022 and return to weak growth of 0.3% in 2023 due to spillover effects from the war in Ukraine. The...
kitco.com
HSBC eyes sale of Canada business
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is considering selling its Canada business, one of the biggest international banking brands in the country, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, as it looks to beef up returns pressed for by its largest shareholder. "We are currently reviewing our strategic options...
kitco.com
Hungary's central bank launches tool to drain liquidity after ending rate hikes
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids from banks at its first floating-rate two-month deposit tender on Wednesday as part of its efforts to drain forint liquidity and tighten monetary conditions further. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which ended...
kitco.com
Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
