Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy services company acquires Atlanta medical center
Avita, a Plano, Texas-based pharmacy services provider, acquired AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical center and pharmacy Oct. 5. Avita and AbsoluteCare Atlanta both specialize in LGBTQ+ primary care, and "uniting the organizations paves the way for expanded access to HIV, PrEP and sexual wellness care for our partners and patients," Joel Rosenstock, MD, AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical director, said in a statement.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio,. a pharmacy operations manager. 2. Bon Secours Mercy...
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity
ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year.
beckershospitalreview.com
The movement of cardiovascular procedures to the outpatient setting
Historically, cardiologists have conducted most cases in a hospital setting. However, over the last 12 years, the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting has steadily grown and in the last few years, the growth has been exponential. During a September podcast hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by SCA...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery. The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals, health systems laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Ascension is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., and nine medical practices in December, a move that will affect 133 employees. Affected employees who do not secure another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.
beckershospitalreview.com
AI company Olive loses 2 health system clients, selling some assets
Artificial intelligence company Olive is divesting some of its assets, while a couple of health systems are leaving the vendor, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The healthcare automation firm is selling its population health and 340B lines, which represent less than 3 percent of its revenue, as they "are no longer aligned with the company's product strategy," the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, two health systems gave notice in August and September that they were ending their contracts with Olive.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. Lee Dossett, MD, will become chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) Nov. 1.4. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive. She has worked at the system for nearly 20 years.
beckershospitalreview.com
259 best hospitals for maternity care, per Leapfrog and Money
More than 250 hospitals were named to Money and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list published Oct. 5. The list is based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which hospitals had to submit by Aug. 31. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. To see the full methodology, click here.
beckershospitalreview.com
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
beckershospitalreview.com
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
beckershospitalreview.com
The effect of CommonSpirit's IT issues: EHR outages and rescheduled appointments
Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the U.S., has confirmed a cybersecurity incident has disrupted medical services, IT systems and EHR systems at its facilities across the country. Undisclosed IT incident. A CommonSpirit spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement on Oct. 4 that an "IT security issue"...
beckershospitalreview.com
Some hospitals 'flouting' price transparency requirements: report
Some hospitals are omitting prices from required disclosures, a new report from Patients Rights Advocate found. The organization, which advocates for price transparency for consumers, compared 20 price disclosures made by hospitals and health insurers. The group found several instances where prices that appeared in payer disclosures were omitted from the hospitals' disclosures.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Heart Association health equity funds reach $32M
The American Heart Association's Social Impact Funds reached $32 million in donations to address health disparities. The funds help "provide financial grants and low-interest loans for evidence-based, community-driven work in targeted communities nationwide," according to an Oct. 6 news release from the organization. "When people face housing instability and lack...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations
More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since August. 1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions
The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amylyx co-CEOs defend $158K price tag on new ALS drug
After Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced the price of its recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, the drugmaker's co-CEOs told Politico why it costs $158,000 for one patient's annual supply. "This price balances the needs of and input from the ALS community, will be supported by insurers, allows Amylyx to sustain programs...
