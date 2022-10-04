Read full article on original website
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
Biden: Back lawmakers who support equal access to abortion
President Joe Biden called on Americans on Tuesday to support lawmakers who would support future legislation to ensure equal access to abortion across the country.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and universities receive, comes as several states have moved to ban or greatly limit abortion. The federal insistence on compliance with the Title IX regulations appears to be...
Biden says he's not going to 'sit by' and let Republicans enact 'extreme policies' on reproductive rights
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is not going to "sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies" when it comes to reproductive health care, announcing new steps to enhance abortion protections as he marked 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own
This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
An Arizona Judge Just Reinstated a 150-Year-Old Total Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Arizona was even a state, its first territorial legislature enacted a total ban on abortion in 1864. On Friday, a state judge lifted a decades-old injunction blocking that law. Now, any person...
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
100 days after Dobbs, Biden still struggling to please abortion rights activists
President Joe Biden convened the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access on Tuesday for the second time since the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade and outlined steps the administration is taking to protect abortion access across the country.
Midterm Elections In These Six States Could Change Abortion Access For Millions Of People
It’s been three months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Since then, 16 states have banned or limited abortion, and eight other states have had their bans blocked while lawsuits are pending. As things stand in Congress, Democrats don’t...
The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states
Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
Biden, doctors say new abortion laws have chilling impact
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and top White House officials announced new guidelines and grants to protect abortion and contraception rights on Tuesday, and said women's rights have already been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade 100 days ago.
Health Care — Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic
In a year of sports scandals, one involving competitive fishing may actually result in jail time. And it gave us the all-time exclamation: “We got weights in fish!”. In health news, Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic in Illinois to bring abortion care to red state borders. An affiliated group is also out with a new ad targeting one vulnerable senator.
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
Experts: Abortion travel benefits run into privacy, stigma concerns
A lot of companies have talked about helping female employees travel out of state for abortions, but far fewer have implemented it.
Register Citizen
In visit to Connecticut, Kamala Harris stumps for congresswoman, abortion rights
NEW BRITAIN — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday, where she attacked the Republican-led effort to limit abortion access in over a dozen states, following this summer's Supreme Court decision allowing states to ban the procedure. Beyond the push to pass new laws...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Connecticut to talk about reproductive rights
Harris participated in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University.
