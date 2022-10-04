ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and universities receive, comes as several states have moved to ban or greatly limit abortion. The federal insistence on compliance with the Title IX regulations appears to be...
IDAHO STATE
Salon

If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own

This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
Popular Science

The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states

Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden, doctors say new abortion laws have chilling impact

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and top White House officials announced new guidelines and grants to protect abortion and contraception rights on Tuesday, and said women's rights have already been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade 100 days ago.
POTUS
The Hill

Health Care — Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic

In a year of sports scandals, one involving competitive fishing may actually result in jail time. And it gave us the all-time exclamation: “We got weights in fish!”. In health news, Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic in Illinois to bring abortion care to red state borders. An affiliated group is also out with a new ad targeting one vulnerable senator.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE

