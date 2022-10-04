ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

thebrag.com

Network’s bold ‘Bachelors’ move

Channel Ten has rebranded its flagship reality dating series this year, but it seems the network still isn’t confident enough to pitch The Bachelors against Channel Nine’s massive ratings winner, Married at First Sight. The somewhat unusual start date of January 2nd places the program outside the 40-week...
thebrag.com

The sweet meaning behind Post Malone’s latest tattoo

Post Malone is certainly no stranger to getting tattoos, but his latest ink is his most meaningful yet. As per TMZ, Post got a brand new tattoo smack bang in the middle of his forehead as a tribute to his baby daughter, whose initials are believed to be ‘DDP’ – though her name has not yet been confirmed by the rapper.
thebrag.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers add new shows to Australian tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have added two new shows to their already massive Australian tour due to overwhelming demand. The iconic rockers will now play a second show at Sydney’s Accord Stadium on February 4th, followed by an additional show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 9th (see full dates below).
thebrag.com

Which ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ 2022 couples are still together?

This year’s season of Farmer Wants a Wife has been a ratings bonanza. The finale nearly pushed The Block out of his firmly cemented top spot with a 35% jump in viewers. It received 1,126,000 watchers compared to the home reno show, which hit 1,354,000. So, it should come...
thebrag.com

Thy Art Is Murder to celebrate classic album ‘Hate’ on tour

Extreme metal outfit Thy Art Is Murder have announced the ‘Decade Of Hate’ tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their record-breaking album Hate. Released on October 18th, 2012, the band’s sophomore effort reached number 35 on the ARIA Albums Chart, with Thy Art Is Murder becoming the first ever extreme metal band to break the Top 40 in the process.
thebrag.com

YouTube vs. TikTok: content creator reveals where the real money is

A content creator known for her financial life hacks and legal loopholes has revealed the truth about revenue-generated income from platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Erika Kullberg, known as “Money Lawyer Erika” on social media, has shared everything from how to replace Nikes for free outside the standard 60-day return policy, to how to get free airline perks if your flight is delayed.
thebrag.com

Kanye West is hell-bent on selling his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts

Despite the severe backlash and the potential of losing out on deals, Kanye West will still sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts. At this point, we know that Kanye West does what Kanye West wants, no matter how stupid said actions are. Despite the mounting backlash against his recent controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, West is adamant on selling them.
thebrag.com

Nick Cave once changed a song because of Chris Martin

It turns out Chris Martin managed to convince Nick Cave to dramatically alter one of his finest recent songs. The Australian musician actually recorded his 17th album, 2019’s Ghosteen, at Martin’s Malibu studio, with the Coldplay singer would occasionally show his face. In the new book Faith, Hope...
thebrag.com

Nicolas Cage was never paid for the film that won him an Oscar

Hey, if you’re not going to earn any money for a film you’ve worked on, it’s pretty handy to win an Oscar as consolation. As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened to the one and only Nicolas Cage over almost 30 years ago. For his enthralling performance as a suicidal alcoholic in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas, Cage won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Bejeweled’

Are you ready for another Midnights track title reveal from Taylor Swift? I’m sure you are. The pop star continued her TikTok video countdown, Midnights Mayhem with Me, by revealing a seventh track title to be ‘Bejeweled’. That means fans are left with just six track titles to discover as the release of Midnights later this month.
CELEBRITIES

