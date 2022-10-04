ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

‘A lot of waiting, watching and partying while Rome burns’: Confessions of an ad tech exec on the third-party cookie delay

Earlier this year, Google once again delayed the death of the third-party cookie in its browser but left some to speculate that this isn’t the last time the deadline will be moved. While other companies, particularly Apple, have made massive privacy shifts that have started to reshape the industry, there’s still a sense of limbo to the ad tech space, given Google’s size and influence.
GOOGLE
Digiday

Apple, Spotify podcast feeds pose challenges for growing subscriptions

Podcasters are increasingly offering subscriptions as a way to grow complementary revenue and offer listeners bonus content or additional benefits. But they’re waiting on Apple, Spotify and other podcast-hosting platforms to offer more flexibility and features to grow listenership and make it easier for people to find the shows that offer subscriptions.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Apps#Video Ads#Att#Brandtech Media

Comments / 0

Community Policy