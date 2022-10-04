ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amesbury, MA

bceagles.com

Eagles Complete Weekend Sweep Over Warriors

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Hannah Bilka had three points on one goal and two assists while Abigail Levy made 22 saves for her first shutout of the season as the Boston College women's hockey team claimed a 4-0 victory over Merrimack on Friday afternoon at Kelley Rink. Olivia O'Brien...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
bceagles.com

No. 6 Quinnipiac Skates Past Boston College in Season Opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Sixth-ranked Quinnipiac spoiled the first game of the Greg Brown era on Friday night with a 4-0 non-conference victory over Boston College at Kelley Rink. Quinnipiac netminder Yaniv Perets stopped all 16 shots he faced for the shutout. The Bobcats struck first just three minutes...
HAMDEN, CT
bceagles.com

Boston College Drops Primetime Tilt vs. No. 5 Clemson

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College fell, 31-3, on Saturday night at home against #5/5 Clemson in the annual Red Bandanna Game, presented by Empower. Phil Jurkovec finished the game completing 19-of-40 passes for 188 yards. He completed passes to seven different receivers, led by Zay Flowers' eight catches for 75 yards. Jaelen Gill and Pat Garwo each logged three catches on the night.
CLEMSON, SC
bceagles.com

Kara Heck Scores Twice as Comeback Effort Falls Short to UNC

NEWTON, Mass. -- The No. 19 Boston College Eagles (5-7, 2-2) fell just short in their comeback effort on Friday night, falling 4-3 to the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-0, 3-0). The Tar Heels jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead before the momentum swung back in favor of the Eagles.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

