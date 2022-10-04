CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College fell, 31-3, on Saturday night at home against #5/5 Clemson in the annual Red Bandanna Game, presented by Empower. Phil Jurkovec finished the game completing 19-of-40 passes for 188 yards. He completed passes to seven different receivers, led by Zay Flowers' eight catches for 75 yards. Jaelen Gill and Pat Garwo each logged three catches on the night.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO