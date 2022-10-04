Read full article on original website
Voice of America
German Regional Vote Tests Public Mood Amid Energy Woes
Frankfurt — Germans in the coastal state of Lower Saxony vote in a closely watched regional election Sunday, seen as a key test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats amid an acute energy crisis. Polls open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with the latest surveys putting Scholz's center-left SPD...
Voice of America
UN Condemns 'Heinous Killing' of Migrants in Libya
Tripoli, Libya — The United Nations mission in Libya condemned Sunday the "heinous killing" of 15 migrants near the Mediterranean coastal city of Sabratha, accusing smugglers and demanding justice. The bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning, most of them burned inside a charred boat, according to...
Voice of America
New European Political Community Forum Holds Inaugural Meeting in Prague
Leaders from 44 European countries met Thursday in Prague in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, a new regional group seeking to find strategies to address shared concerns such as energy, the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The group was the brainchild of French President Emmanuel...
Voice of America
Erdogan Works to Deepen Ties With Putin Amid Allies' Concerns
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday held talks by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to deepen relations. The talks are seen as likely to add to growing concerns among some of Turkey's NATO partners over its relationship with Moscow and where its loyalties lie. The...
Voice of America
AU Peace Talks on Ethiopia's Tigray Postponed
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Diplomats say African Union-sponsored peace talks planned for this weekend between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigrayan rebels have been delayed due to logistical problems. AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat invited the leaders of the warring parties to attend a summit in South Africa,...
Voice of America
Putin Faces ‘Most Perilous Moment’ as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
In recent days, Ukraine has seized control of large areas in the east and south of the country from invading Russian forces. With the Kremlin troops' retreat, the war could be entering a critical new phase, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Belgian Minister, Lawmakers Cut Hair to Support Iran
Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Can China De-Escalate a Nuclear Crisis Over Ukraine? Will It?
As concerns grow of a possible nuclear conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, there are hopes China could defuse the crisis. But Russia’s most influential ally may not have the desire or the ability to help, according to analysts. “If any power has influence over Putin, it...
Voice of America
Human Rights Groups, China Voice Strong, Opposing Reactions to UN Vote
Washington — Beijing highlighted the failure of a push by the United States and some Western countries to debate China’s human rights record in Xinjiang at next year’s U.N. Human Rights Council. Uyghur rights groups voiced strong disappointment. In a statement Friday by China’s Ministry of Foreign...
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Voice of America
Anger Rising in a Hot Spot of Iran Protests
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like "Death to the Dictator!" with a fury she didn't know she had, as she joins protests calling for the toppling of the country's rulers.
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
UN Council Appoints Special Rapporteur to Monitor Human Rights in Russia
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Council has appointed a special rapporteur to monitor human rights in Russia. The resolution was adopted on a vote of 17 in favor, 6 against, and 24 abstentions. The debate on the initiative began just as a Belarusian activist and two humanitarian organizations...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:02 p.m.: An external power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the biggest in Europe — was repaired on Sunday after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said, according to The Associated Press.
Voice of America
UN Rights Council Extends Ethiopia Commission by a Year
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Council voted Friday by a narrow majority to extend for another year a commission of experts tasked with investigating the human rights situation in conflict-torn Ethiopia. The text presented by the European Union was adopted by 21 votes in favor. Nineteen countries voted...
Voice of America
Bangladesh Accused of Rewarding Alleged Rights Abusers
Global human rights groups that have long campaigned against the alleged human rights violations by the security agencies in Bangladesh, and they have criticized its government for offering “promotions” and “rewards” to officers who were slapped with sanctions by the U.S. government last year. In December...
Voice of America
Somalia Warns Media Not to Publish Al-Shabab Propaganda
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's government announced Saturday a crackdown on media outlets that publish what it deems propaganda for the Islamist militant group al-Shabab and warned that offenders would be punished. The move comes as Somalia's armed forces, backed by local militias and international allies, wage an aggressive counteroffensive...
Voice of America
Horn of Africa Regional Ministers Call for Coordination to Deal with Food Insecurity
Nairobi — The East African bloc IGAD, aid groups, and development partners have called for greater coordination to fight growing hunger in the region. An estimated 51 million people across East Africa are in dire need of food, water and medicine. Ministers from the eight nations of IGAD — the Intergovernmental Authority on Development — met in Nairobi this week to find ways to deal with the general humanitarian crisis in the region.
Voice of America
Nobel Peace Prize Honors Those Battling Oppression of Putin, Lukashenko
The Norwegian Nobel Committee championed resistance to authoritarianism in awarding the 2022 Peace Prize to imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights organizations: the Russia-based Memorial and the Ukraine-based Center for Civil Liberties. In a release announcing the award Friday, the committee noted that, collectively, the three winners...
Voice of America
Thai King Visits Victims of Thai Massacre
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited those injured in of the Thailand day care attack and their relatives in northeastern Nong Bua Lamphu and neighboring Udon Thani provinces, October 7, 2022. (Reuters)
