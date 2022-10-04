CSM October calendar

• The CSM Faculty Trio will perform a free concert 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Leonardtown campus. The trio is comprised of violinist Paul Bagley, cellist Emily Doveala and pianist Stephen Johnson. The concert is part of the Benny C. Morgan Concert Series. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/benny-morgan-faculty-trio.html.

• The CSM Theatre Production will stage These Shining Lives” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m,. Sundays from Oct. 14-22 at the La Plata campus. The play, which is directed by Brian Donohue, chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Tickets are $15, $10 for military with ID, seniors and ages 17 and younger, $5 for CSM students, staff, and faculty. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/theater-these-shining-lives.html.