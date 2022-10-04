Read full article on original website
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Best Flooring for Kitchens
There's more variety in kitchen flooring than you might think, making it easy to find a durable, water-resistant, attractive option for any home. Porcelain tile is made of refined, high-density clay, created by firing at extremely high temperatures in a kiln. Porcelain is the top kitchen flooring choice of Ezra Laniado, founder and president of Landmark Construction in Los Angeles. He praises its durability and versatility. “[There is] literally limitless selection to choose from to match any kitchen style,” he says.
The Daily South
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
A Youtube video of a tiny, $650/month apartment with its bathroom in the hallway went viral. The renter, Alaina Randazzo, says she left a luxury apartment and now saves $1,850 per month. Randazzo says New York is expensive, and micro-living allows her to invest and travel. New Yorkers love to...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Save More: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From CostcoMore: This...
Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Lifehacker
9 Things You're Not Cleaning in Your Washing Machine (but Should Be)
Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 This Month
Fall is finally here, and it's bringing with it some fabulous discounts from our favorite big-box store. This October, Costco is making life tastier with deals on breakfast staples, delicious snacks, and some unexpected ingredients for your fall cooking. Whether you're looking for a warm cup of coffee to snuggle up with under a blanket (and dip your biscotti in), or a hearty snack to pack in the kids' lunches, Costco has you covered.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022
The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your...
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
