San Mateo County, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’

Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
MORGAN HILL, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023

Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Captured Santa Rosa mountain lion battling for his life at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted.  "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle  the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Water District Receives Complaints About Decorative Watering

The Santa Clara Valley Water District says it has received a dozen complaints about businesses not following the recent ban on watering decorative landscaping. It's been three weeks since the ban went into effect. Valley Water knows there will be an educational period, making sure property managers know the new rules. The water district hopes there won’t come a time when it'll have to issue fines.
SANTA CLARA, CA
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County Climate Summit explores community response to climate change

A climate summit hosted by several nonprofit groups Monday in San Mateo explored acting locally in response to the global challenge of climate change. Organized by Thrive Alliance, in conjunction with Climate Resilient Communities, Nuestra Casa and Rise South City, the series of panels addressed the adaptation needs of the county's communities as well as strategies to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly accident in Pacifica closes SR 35

PACIFICA, Calif. - A deadly accident in Pacifica Tuesday morning shut down a portion of State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard. The accident was reported about 4:30 a.m. between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive.
PACIFICA, CA
News Break
Politics
sfstandard.com

Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted

UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Zoppé Italian Family Circus returns to Redwood City with new show

Zoppé Italian Family Circus may have about 180 years' worth of history behind it, but you don't stay in the spotlight for close to two centuries without keeping things fresh. Giovanni Zoppé is seen balancing his son, Ilario, on his hands when the company visited Redwood City in 2021. Ilario, now a toddler, makes occasional pre-show appearances as the tiny clown Ninetto. Photo by Leah Worthington.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

