California fire breaks out on Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County
A wildfire broke out early Wednesday morning on the steep terrain of Mount Umunhum, officials said.
San Mateo County provides updates for Middlefield Road construction
With construction on Middlefield Road underway — as part of the Middlefield Road Improvement Project — San Mateo County has provided updates so that pedestrians and businesses in the area know what to expect, as well as to avoid any potential delays in travel. Roadway reconstruction work is...
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
60-Year-Old Susan Chavez Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the Pacifica Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Mateo County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Skyline, between Hickey Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
Captured Santa Rosa mountain lion battling for his life at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted. "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
South Bay Water District Receives Complaints About Decorative Watering
The Santa Clara Valley Water District says it has received a dozen complaints about businesses not following the recent ban on watering decorative landscaping. It's been three weeks since the ban went into effect. Valley Water knows there will be an educational period, making sure property managers know the new rules. The water district hopes there won’t come a time when it'll have to issue fines.
Chevron's Bay Area headquarters sold, but the oil company has new East Bay offices
As several Bay Area tech companies decamp to Texas, one of the region's legacy institutions has decided to keep its global headquarters here.
San Mateo County Climate Summit explores community response to climate change
A climate summit hosted by several nonprofit groups Monday in San Mateo explored acting locally in response to the global challenge of climate change. Organized by Thrive Alliance, in conjunction with Climate Resilient Communities, Nuestra Casa and Rise South City, the series of panels addressed the adaptation needs of the county's communities as well as strategies to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change.
Bicyclist attacked in race-fueled hit-and-run in downtown Palo Alto
An assault on Sept. 29 in Palo Alto is being investigated by police as a hate crime after a man on a bicycle was allegedly spat on, called a racial epithet and struck with a pickup truck, Palo Alto police said in a press release on Monday. Palo Alto Police...
Man dies in San Jose after truck driver slams into parked car, tree
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has died in a freak accident when he was struck by a parked car that was pushed into a tree after being initially hit by the driver of a Dodge pickup in San Jose, police said. He became the 53rd traffic death and 27th...
Deadly accident in Pacifica closes SR 35
PACIFICA, Calif. - A deadly accident in Pacifica Tuesday morning shut down a portion of State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard. The accident was reported about 4:30 a.m. between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive.
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted
UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
Four people overdose on fentanyl in San Francisco's Mission District in one night
"Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a spokesperson for the fire department.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
The ’Stache goes off into the sunset: After 40 years, KSBW’s Phil Gomez retires from TV news
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Who’s the most prominent and familiar media figure in Santa Cruz County?. That’s...
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco
The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
Zoppé Italian Family Circus returns to Redwood City with new show
Zoppé Italian Family Circus may have about 180 years' worth of history behind it, but you don't stay in the spotlight for close to two centuries without keeping things fresh. Giovanni Zoppé is seen balancing his son, Ilario, on his hands when the company visited Redwood City in 2021. Ilario, now a toddler, makes occasional pre-show appearances as the tiny clown Ninetto. Photo by Leah Worthington.
