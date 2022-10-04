ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

WTOP

Number of Virginians graduating from high school slightly down in 2022, data shows

Slightly less Virginians graduated from high school in 2022 when compared to last year, data from the state’s board of education shows. According to the Virginia Department of Education, 92.1% of public high school graduates graduated in 2022, which is a slight decrease from 2021 when 93% graduated. This year’s numbers are still higher than the Class of 2019 pre-pandemic graduation rate of 91.5%.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Biden’s visit spotlights increasingly hot Trone-Parrott congressional race in Md.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomedical Research#Whitman Walker Health#Insurance#Hospital#Medical Services#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#Trainin
WTOP

Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs

The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Johnny Rockets’ new DC location comes with wings

Johnny Rockets, the burger chain once owned by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, has a new location in Logan Circle, and it comes with some wings on the side. The new Johnny Rockets is at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House at 1501 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, and is a co-branded location with Hurricane Grill & Wings. It is the first co-branded locations for the two chains.
RESTAURANTS

