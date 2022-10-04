Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. school board passes resolution in response to rollback of transgender rights
The Fairfax County school board has passed a resolution in an effort to show support for transgender students. The board unanimously voted to declare October as LGBTQIA+ History Month in response to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to roll back the rights of transgender youth. The state’s Department of...
WTOP
Number of Virginians graduating from high school slightly down in 2022, data shows
Slightly less Virginians graduated from high school in 2022 when compared to last year, data from the state’s board of education shows. According to the Virginia Department of Education, 92.1% of public high school graduates graduated in 2022, which is a slight decrease from 2021 when 93% graduated. This year’s numbers are still higher than the Class of 2019 pre-pandemic graduation rate of 91.5%.
WTOP
Biden’s visit spotlights increasingly hot Trone-Parrott congressional race in Md.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
WTOP
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs
The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
WTOP
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
WTOP
‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia
A person who police said fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Northern Virginia is in custody. What police described as a nearly 12-hour search ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said a person jumped...
WTOP
DC man gets 9 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend more than 50 times
On Friday, a District man was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 50 times after breaking into her apartment under the influence of PCP, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Back in July 2022,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Johnny Rockets’ new DC location comes with wings
Johnny Rockets, the burger chain once owned by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, has a new location in Logan Circle, and it comes with some wings on the side. The new Johnny Rockets is at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House at 1501 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, and is a co-branded location with Hurricane Grill & Wings. It is the first co-branded locations for the two chains.
Comments / 0