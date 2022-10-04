Read full article on original website
You're invited! Charting Your Course: Making Informed Career Path Choices
Join staff from Career Services to discover new tools and resources to help you make informed decisions about your career journey and learn how we can help you!. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Suzanne Brache at sbrache@ithaca.edu or 607-274-3365. We ask that requests for accommodations be made as soon as possible.
Grow IC: How to Take Care of a Houseplant in a Dorm Room
Grow IC: How to Take Care of a Houseplant in a Dorm Room. Join Grow IC for our first event of the semester! We will teach you how to take care of a houseplant in a dorm room and even supply you with a cutting to root in water [first come first serve, please register on Engage]. The event is this Sunday, October 9th, from 4:30-5:30pm in Textor 103! We look forward to seeing you there!
The Ties that Bind
Story by: Sena Namkung ’25, Eva Salzman ’23, Andrew Garoppo ’24, and Laura Ilioaei ’23. Ithaca College welcomed families of current students to South Hill for Family Weekend, which ran from September 30 to October 2 and featured dozens of events to highlight everything the college has to offer.
Fall Majors and Minors Fair 10-26-2022
Come Join us at this year's Fall Majors and Minors Fair. Need to declare a major? Thinking about declaring a minor? Considering a double major and a minor? Wondering if you can still do that internship and study abroad while fulfilling academic requirements? Never fear! The Fall Majors & Minors Fair is here!
Student Employment Job Fair - November 3rd
Student Employment Job Fair - November 3rd, 11 am - 1:30 pm, Emerson Suites. Supervisors of student employees. The Student Employment Enhancement (SEE) committee will be hosting a Student Employment Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, from 11 am-1:30 pm in Emerson Suites. The fair is intended to advertise open positions that you have for the spring semester, or to share information about your positions in general. This is an opportunity to have a table staffed by one or more students/supervisors along with informational materials you have about your office and open positions. There will also be campus resources for students related to on-campus employment and job search tips at the fair.
Not Just an Event, a Learning Experience
After being led onto stage by the African Drumming and Dance Ensemble, Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish addressed the audience at the beginning of her installation ceremony on October 1 as she wiped away what would prove to be the first of many tears that day. But while all eyes were on President Cornish and the many performers and speakers in the arena, hundreds of students, faculty, and staff had been working behind the scenes since August—and in some cases months earlier—on the technical and practical aspects of putting on the show.
2-Minute Scary Movie Contest
In the spirit of Wharton Studio Museum's Silent Movie Month, Park Promotions wants you to frighten us with a 2-Minute SILENT scary movie. The movie can have ambient sound and music - be aware that some of the viewing areas will not have sound enabled, so make sure your movie will make an impact in a silent environment.
2022 Cortaca Jug Game to be Broadcast on YES Network
The New York Yankees have announced that the 2022 Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium will be broadcast live on the YES Network. As a result, the kickoff time for the game on Saturday, Nov. 12, has been changed from 1:00 p.m. to noon.
