Barentz Acquires Viachem
Global life science ingredients distributor Barentz has acquired Viachem, Ltd., a specialty distributor of life science ingredients and specialty chemicals. By combining a dedicated market research function and digitally enabled sales and marketing capabilities, Viachem represents a market growth engine for Barentz and its principal suppliers. The team will continue to be led by Mike Efting, Viachem’s president & founder, and offices will remain in Plano, TX and Augusta, GA.
Skincare, Online Shopping To Drive the Prestige Cosmetics Market
The global prestige cosmetics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% by 2029, according to a new report from FactMR. Despite issues in global trade and worldwide economic uncertainties, the overall trajectory for the premium cosmetics market is largely positive, said the report. In the past few years, premium cosmetics brands have made substantial shifts in business strategy, which has been influenced by a number of factors including higher disposable incomes for the middle class, demand for high efficacy products, finances for women and consciousness about aesthetics among men.
A.S. Watson Launches ‘Skinfie Lab’ AI Skin Analysis Tool
Beauty and health retailer A.S. Watson is introducing a skin analysis tool that creates personalized skincare recommendations based on customers’ selfies. Skinfie Lab is first being launched at Watsons Hong Kong and will be rolled out to Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia by early 2023. The...
