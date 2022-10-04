The global prestige cosmetics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% by 2029, according to a new report from FactMR. Despite issues in global trade and worldwide economic uncertainties, the overall trajectory for the premium cosmetics market is largely positive, said the report. In the past few years, premium cosmetics brands have made substantial shifts in business strategy, which has been influenced by a number of factors including higher disposable incomes for the middle class, demand for high efficacy products, finances for women and consciousness about aesthetics among men.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO