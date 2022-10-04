ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Oʻahu residents can get up to $45 to install low-flow toilets

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is offering a new rebate of up to $45 to install a toilet with an EPA WaterSense label. The Conversation connected with BWS information specialist Steven Norstrom to learn more. This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases

Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Legal challenges for concealed carry rules

Legal challenges, now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations. Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights. Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Kakaʻako Pumping Station

The word “Sewer” is derived from the term “seaward” in Old English, as in ditches and ravines slightly sloped to run waste water from land to sea. From an 1857 story in the Commercial Pacific Advertiser it appears that the first sewer facility to be constructed on Oʻahu was a storm drain located at Queen Street at the foot of Kaʻahumanu Street opposite Pier 11. (ASCE)
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
HONOLULU, HI
Government Technology

Drones Posing a Threat to Honolulu Fire Department

(TNS) - Lately when the Honolulu Fire Department has responded to rescues and fires, it has encountered an increase in unwelcome flying objects: "rogue drones." These unmanned aerial onlookers have been found to tail Honolulu Fire Department helicopters, distracting HFD pilots with erratic motion, risking collision and delaying help for those in need.
HONOLULU, HI

