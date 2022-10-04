Read full article on original website
Kahikina: HART Won’t Replace Honolulu Rail’s Unusual Track Crossings
Despite the ongoing concerns of multiple track experts working on Honolulu rail, the debate over whether to replace the transit line’s unusual crossing points is closed, according to Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director Lori Kahikina. HART remains confident in its outside consultant’s findings that those crossings, known...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Developers break ground on new Oahu solar farm that will collect energy, but also store it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down. The Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project will be located on 131 acres of military land in Ewa. It will eventually be large enough to power 10,000 homes.
KITV.com
Honolulu DTS invites car-share operators to apply for Reserved Car-Sharing program by October 30
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is inviting car-sharing organizations to apply for a new program in Honolulu that allows for car-sharing programs to use reserved spots. Car-sharing (not to be confused with ride-sharing), offers a middle ground between not owning a car and having a...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Oʻahu residents can get up to $45 to install low-flow toilets
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is offering a new rebate of up to $45 to install a toilet with an EPA WaterSense label. The Conversation connected with BWS information specialist Steven Norstrom to learn more. This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays...
KITV.com
Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases
Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
KITV.com
Kūpono Solar and Battery Storage groundbreaking in Ewa happening Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The Kūpono Solar and Battery Storage project will power 10,000 homes with clean and renewable energy. It will eliminate more than 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and remove emissions equivalent to 12,000 cars annually.
KITV.com
Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
KITV.com
Legal challenges for concealed carry rules
Legal challenges, now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations. Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights. Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Kakaʻako Pumping Station
The word “Sewer” is derived from the term “seaward” in Old English, as in ditches and ravines slightly sloped to run waste water from land to sea. From an 1857 story in the Commercial Pacific Advertiser it appears that the first sewer facility to be constructed on Oʻahu was a storm drain located at Queen Street at the foot of Kaʻahumanu Street opposite Pier 11. (ASCE)
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion
Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties.
KITV.com
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Collaborative effort to address crime in Waikiki is making an impact, residents say
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki. But today, they’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an...
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
KITV.com
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Government Technology
Drones Posing a Threat to Honolulu Fire Department
(TNS) - Lately when the Honolulu Fire Department has responded to rescues and fires, it has encountered an increase in unwelcome flying objects: "rogue drones." These unmanned aerial onlookers have been found to tail Honolulu Fire Department helicopters, distracting HFD pilots with erratic motion, risking collision and delaying help for those in need.
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
