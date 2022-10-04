Read full article on original website
Fed/Mester: no interest rate cut next year; inflation persistent
The president of the Federal Reserve, Loretta Mester, said on Thursday, 6, that in her view, the authority's board will not cut interest rates next year, and rates should be raised in 2023. At a Council for Economic Education event, she said it will take some time for inflation to reach 2%, the Fed's target, as it is persistent, and that the authority's focus at the moment…
New decline in Wall Street affected by the labor market and comments from Fed officials
Stocks in New York were unable to sustain the good prices of the beginning of the week and dropped again on the eve of a report on the labor market, after Federal Reserve officials questioned the possibility of a softer monetary policy by the agency. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10- year Treasury note rose to 3.81% from 3.75% while the yield on the 2- year Treasury…
Federal Reserve anticipates more interest rate hikes to combat inflation
WASHINGTON- Further interest rate increases will be necessary to subdue inflation, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook argued Thursday, joining other central bank officials who have made similar statements in recent days. "With inflation well above our long-term target of 2%, restoring price stability will likely require further rate increases and…
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the...
US hiring likely slowed last month (which may be good news)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The piping-hot U.S. job market may be cooling off, if only slightly. But what business managers, policymakers, investors and economists want to know is this: How cool would be cool enough for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve to begin to ease their aggressive interest rate hikes?
Enact to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call November 2nd
RALEIGH, N.C. , Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. today announced it will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes on. . Enact will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 financial results on. November 2, 2022. at. 8:00 a.m. (ET) .
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Constitution Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Constitution’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assess as very strong, as well...
Acathia Capital Completes Acquisition of Swedish Life Insurer Futur Pension
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.
