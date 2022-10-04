Read full article on original website
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state, as...
Documented Dreamers: Apex student dreams of serving in US Army, but faces deportation
Imagine spending your childhood and most of your life growing up in North Carolina – only to suddenly find out that at age 21 you could be deported to a country you don't even remember. This is the reality for over 200,000 Documented Dreamers, including some students at North Carolina State University.
Beasley, Budd tangle over economy, abortion, other policies in US Senate debate
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate candidates argued Friday in the lone debate so far this election season that they are better equipped than their opponent to lower increased costs residents have seen just about everywhere over the past year. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd sought to...
NC gas prices rise 18 cents in last week as oil production slows
The average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is up 18 cents in the last week, according to the American Automobile Association. The current average is up to $3.49 as of Saturday morning. It is an increase compared to average of $3.46 on Friday and $3.31 on Oct. 1.
Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods
SUFFOLK, VA. — Whenever historic homes get flooded, building contractors often feel compelled by government regulations to rip out the water-logged wood flooring, tear down the old plaster walls and install new, flood-resistant materials. It’s a hurried approach that's likely to occur across southwest Florida in the wake of...
Wake County real estate lending slows – is a housing crash coming?
RALEIGH – Now with another month of better-than-expected jobs numbers coming in on Friday, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates, economist Dr. Michael Walden told WRAL TechWire on Friday. And that could have continued impact on housing and labor markets, including in the Triangle. The...
'This could create some generational change': NC seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to prove they are effective teachers to receive a full license and to renew the license, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLA. — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
Cooper favors decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
Climbing mortgage rates scaring buyers; Triangle prices are falling
RALEIGH – Homebuyers may be feeling spooked, as purchasing power has plummeted since January 2021, a new report says. And fears that a housing market crash is coming continue to affect the behavior of buyers and sellers in the Triangle’s housing market. According to an analysis of real...
Cooper asks state lawyers to look into next steps for pardoning thousands in NC convicted with simple marijuana possession
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession, asking state lawyers to look into possible next steps for pardoning North Carolinians. Data from the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity...
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, ARIZ. — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details.
'NC should take steps to end this stigma': Cooper supports marijuana pardons
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession. Cooper addressed the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he appointed in 2020. According to Cooper, the task force had already decided that possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime, but the General Assembly did not follow through with their recommendations.
Here's how NC leaders fund the removal of derelict boats along the coastline
The images coming out of Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian often serve as a reminder of just how devastating storms can be for other hurricane-prone states like North Carolina. The pictures of boats tossed around canals, rivers and marinas around Florida are not unlike what North Carolina saw...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton...
Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter...
Hurricane Ian killed 250 cows at Florida dairy farm. Now the family is helping others
MYAKKA CITY, FLA. — A Florida dairy farmer took a devastating hit during Hurricane Ian, losing 250 dairy cows. Despite his own troubles, he's opened up his farm for others to seek help. Hurricane Ian ripped apart barns and twisted metal all across Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City....
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, ORE. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
