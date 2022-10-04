Read full article on original website
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kraken, Red Wings, Canucks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news on a couple of injuries for the Edmonton Oilers, plus talk about a potential early extension for one of their young defensemen. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are expecting Shane Wright to be in the NHL to start the season and could stick around.
Matt Murray Gave the Maple Leafs a Glimpse of His Old Self Against the Canadiens
It’s hard to put a lot of emphasis on a pre-season game, but Matt Murray’s performance in a 5-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be discounted. Sure, he got a shutout in a 40-minute effort against the same team earlier in the pre-season....
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues
Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL
LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series
PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
Predators, Sharks open NHL season in Prague
The 2022-23 NHL season is set to get underway on the other side of the world when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series on Friday in Prague. The teams will also play on Saturday at the same venue, O2 Arena.
Brad Treliving spoke about Johnny Gaudreau, Darryl Sutter and the Flames locker room on Spittin Chiclets
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was interviewed on the “Spittin Chiclets” podcast on Tuesday. The winner of the 2022 off-season sat down for a lengthy 45-minute interview where he discussed the off-season, the dressing room, working in Arizona with Don Maloney and bringing in Darryl Sutter to coach the team.
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down
The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
