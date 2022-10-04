ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Sports Nation

Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?

Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kraken, Red Wings, Canucks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news on a couple of injuries for the Edmonton Oilers, plus talk about a potential early extension for one of their young defensemen. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are expecting Shane Wright to be in the NHL to start the season and could stick around.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues

Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster

What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL

LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More

The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
NHL
NHL Teams
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
NHL
NHL

Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series

PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Predators, Sharks open NHL season in Prague

The 2022-23 NHL season is set to get underway on the other side of the world when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series on Friday in Prague. The teams will also play on Saturday at the same venue, O2 Arena.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday

Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

