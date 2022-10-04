ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment 19-year-old shooter who 'livestreamed himself firing at multiple people across Memphis' is taken into custody after hours-long manhunt: Deranged gunman is snapped SMILING from back of police cruiser following arrest

A photo shows the moment that the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee gunman - believed to be responsible for killing two people and wounding two others - flashes an unnerving grin as he was taken into custody after leading police on an hours-long manhunt. Ezekiel Kelly, who live-streamed his bloody rampage through...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Complex

2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream

Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY

