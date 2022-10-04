Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
So Sad: Third Suspect In PnB Rock’s Murder Arrested, LAPD Says Rapper Was Set-Up By Mystery Man, Shooter Was On House Arrest
Suspect In Pnb Rock's murder, Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas police say Pub Rock was set up by Mystery Man at Roscoe's and alleged shooter was on house arrest.
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Moment 19-year-old shooter who 'livestreamed himself firing at multiple people across Memphis' is taken into custody after hours-long manhunt: Deranged gunman is snapped SMILING from back of police cruiser following arrest
A photo shows the moment that the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee gunman - believed to be responsible for killing two people and wounding two others - flashes an unnerving grin as he was taken into custody after leading police on an hours-long manhunt. Ezekiel Kelly, who live-streamed his bloody rampage through...
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Woman Dies After Husband Sets Her Ablaze With 2 Daughters, Stages Fire As Accident
A woman has succumbed to death in India after her husband allegedly set her ablaze along with their two young daughters. The suspect, who had an affair with another woman, plotted to kill his family to get rid of them and attempted to stage the fire as an accident, according to police.
Gangsters are jailed for murdering their pal Billy Da Kid because they organised 'ride-out' that saw him gunned down by rival gang
Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed 'Billy the Kid' following a landmark trial. Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side's revenge ride-out ended in 'crushing defeat'. He was shot twice in the back amid a...
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large
Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream
Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Pub landlady stabbed barmaid in front of customers with large fish knife after husband said her name in bed, court hears
A pub landlady on trial for stabbing a teenage waitress yesterday claimed her husband had blurted out the younger woman’s name while they were in bed. Luisa Santos is accused of trying to kill Hannah Pritchett after wrongly suspecting she and her husband Pedro, the pub’s chef, were having an affair.
Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem
A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
